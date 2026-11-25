kets. A steady economy, a stretched household On paper, the region is doing well. Bain expects the six economies to grow by about 5 per cent this year, with Vietnam leading at 8 per cent. The problem is where that growth comes from. Exports and investment are doing most of the work. In Vietnam, exports are now worth almost as much as the entire economy. Wages have not kept pace, and many households are carrying heavy debt. In Thailand, household debt is close to 90 per cent of GDP. That squeeze shows up at the checkout. FMCG sales growth in the Philippines has halved since 2023, and in Thailand it has all but stalled. Malaysia has cooled, too, while Indonesia, Vietnam and Singapore have been stuck in low single digits. A third of consumers surveyed in Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand say they are worse off financially than a year ago. In the past six months, 81 per cent of respondents cut back in some way, such as buying less, buying less often or sticking to essentials. Some 76 per cent looked for the same product at a lower price, and 57 per cent switched to brands they considered better value. Executives are not counting on a quick recovery: 30 per cent of those surveyed expect their 2026 growth to be no better than 2025. Who the new consumers are The report defines the consuming class as people spending more than US$13.20 a day. They are also concentrated in a few places. Indonesia alone will supply almost half of them, with most of the rest coming from the Philippines and Vietnam. Malaysia and Thailand will add only a few million between them, and Singapore none. These are markets where small independent shops still dominate. In Vietnam, about 70 per cent of FMCG sales still go through traditional stores. In practice, the next wave of demand will be price-conscious, buying small packs from neighbourhood shops. But price-conscious is not the same as cheap. The report finds that the same shopper often pays more for beauty or baby care while cutting back on laundry and packaged food. “Today’s shopper is willing to pay more for products that genuinely improve their lives while seeking savings elsewhere,” said Praneeth Yendamuri, head of Bain’s Asia-Pacific consumer products practice. Retailers want a bigger cut Brands are also losing ground at the shelf. Small independent stores remain the region’s biggest FMCG channel, with almost half of sales, but they are losing share to convenience stores, minimarkets and online platforms. The report points to three factors pressuring brand margins. In Thailand, Makro has grown its wholesale business from around 200 business customers in 2022 to about 12,000, giving it more say over suppliers’ terms, while pushing more of its own private-label products. In the Philippines, hard discounter DALI Everyday Grocery is opening about 30 stores a month and pricing a basket of essentials roughly 12 per cent below supermarkets. And retailers are now selling advertising on their own apps and shelves, a market expected to reach US$4.7 billion in Southeast Asia by 2030. Executives see the threat but doubt they can answer it. About two-thirds named wholesalers and discounters as a challenge, citing pricing pressure and friction with existing trade partners. Fewer than a third felt confident in their response. “With discounters, minimarkets and online platforms all competing for the same wallet, brands need to be present, priced and positioned in the right places,” said Craig Houliston, executive director of regional consulting and insights at NIQ. Few say they are ready Only one in five FMCG executives surveyed said their organisation was well prepared for these challenges. Their top priorities for the next 12 months are product and portfolio innovation, cost cutting, pricing and pack architecture, e-commerce and social commerce, and supply chain resilience: A list that reflects companies trying to grow and protect margins at once. The executive survey covered 29 companies, so its results are best read as a direction rather than a precise measure. None of this means Southeast Asia has stopped being a growth market. The 53 million new consumers are real, and categories from packaged fresh food to mouthwash are still underpenetrated. But these shoppers will arrive on tight budgets, in economies where wages have stalled, and they will shop through channels that brands do not control. Companies that built their regional business on wide distribution and steady price rises will need a different approach. “Growth in Southeast Asia is not disappearing,” Yendamuri said. “It is becoming harder to capture.” Further reading: Southeast Asia’s most valuable online shoppers do their homework off the platform.