Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Financial

Slump in confidence: How retailers are responding to Cyclone Gabrielle

User Image
Aron Lewin
March 1, 20234 mins read
The damage wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle is set to have a sustained impact on the retail industry, with calls for urgent assistance to ensure the viability of retailers across New Zealand. According to a recent Retail NZ survey, retailers across Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Hawkes Bay and Gisborne were most affected by the significant weather event, with the widespread and significant damage inflicted not being seen in a generation, according to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. According to

Recommended by IR
TerryWhite Chemmart wins top honour at the 2022 Retailer Awards
Marketing
TerryWhite Chemmart wins top honour at the 2022 Retailer Awards
How LifeRAT is giving people with disabilities access to free Covid tests
Supply chain
How LifeRAT is giving people with disabilities access to free Covid tests
“The soil needs to be fertile for change”: Inside Freedom’s transformation
Management
“The soil needs to be fertile for change”: Inside Freedom’s transformation
NFT art now sold from New York vending machine
Marketplace
NFT art now sold from New York vending machine
Rethinking supply chains: The Asia advantage
Supply chain
Rethinking supply chains: The Asia advantage
Author's latest articles
“Trust and authenticity”: Why Luxe.It.Fwd has pivoted to pop up stores
Marketing
“Trust and authenticity”: Why Luxe.It.Fwd has pivoted to pop up stores
How Madmia went from a “one-person show” to a $10 million business
Management
How Madmia went from a “one-person show” to a $10 million business
Don’t inbox-watch: How Officeworks’ merchandise GM balances his attention
Management
Don’t inbox-watch: How Officeworks’ merchandise GM balances his attention
“A wage increase is critical”: The pressures facing retail workers
Management
“A wage increase is critical”: The pressures facing retail workers
Art and upcycling: How Casetify plans to reach 100 stores globally by 2025
Management
Art and upcycling: How Casetify plans to reach 100 stores globally by 2025