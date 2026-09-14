BusinessStrategy

Skechers’ Cedrick Tan on the brand’s new growth strategy in Asia

Skechers
Skechers is pushing deeper into performance categories across Asia. (Source: Skechers)
By Tong Van
A year into life as a privately held company, Skechers is pushing deeper into performance categories across Asia. Speaking to Inside Retail, Tan explains what travels across the region and what does not.  Inside Retail: Looking back, what’s changed most about how you think about growing the brand in this region? What’s surprisingly stayed the same? Cedrick Tan: When we first started, growth was largely about building our footprint and making Skechers accessible to more consumers. Today,

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