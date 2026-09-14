Skechers’ Cedrick Tan on the brand’s new growth strategy in Asia

Today, it is more about deepening that relationship with consumers through better retail experiences, sport, entertainment, communities, and local partnerships. We’ve also evolved from being mainly a footwear brand into a broader lifestyle and sportswear brand, with apparel and accessories now playing a bigger role. That’s helped us reach a wider audience through collaborations and partnerships across sport, entertainment and culture. But even as the brand has evolved, our foundation has remained the same: comfort, innovation and versatility. So, in many ways, the way we grow the brand has become more sophisticated, but the principle remains simple: stay relevant to consumers, understand how their needs are changing, and continue creating products that make their lives more comfortable. IR: Skechers now operates across very different markets. How do you decide what should be consistent across the region and what needs to be adapted market by market? CT: We are very clear about what should remain consistent across the region – Skechers’ core DNA. But how we bring that to life needs to reflect the realities of each market. Asia is a diverse region, with differences in urbanisation, income levels, demographics, culture and consumer lifestyles. These differences influence what consumers need and how they shop, so our product assortment and business model have to be adapted accordingly. For example, Hands Free Slip-ins respond to the growing demand for convenience, while products such as sports hijabs allow us to address specific needs in individual markets. Ultimately, the balance is about being consistent in what we stand for, but flexible in how we connect with consumers. IR: Competition in footwear and sportswear has become much more crowded. Where do you think Skechers faces the most pressure today, and where does the company still have room to grow? CT: Competition is certainly intense, but Skechers has a clear point of difference. Our proprietary technologies, such as Hands Free Slip-ins, Arch Support and Glide-Step, give us a strong foundation. We also have significant room to grow across both established and emerging categories. Walking is a good example. Skechers is already a leading name in walking, whether consumers are travelling, walking for exercise, or simply going about their daily lives. But even within walking, consumers have different needs – from power walking and fitness walking to leisure and trail walking. We see an opportunity to continue expanding our offering to meet those different needs. Running is another area with significant potential. It is a category that continues to grow, and while competition is strong, we believe our proposition of ‘Comfort That Performs’ gives us a clear opportunity. Consumers should not have to choose between performance and comfort. We believe they can have both. Beyond these established categories, there is also room to grow in areas such as golf, football, and emerging sports like pickleball. Pickleball is a good example of the opportunity ahead. By entering an emerging category early, we can understand the community, build credibility and develop products that genuinely meet their needs. IR: Southeast Asia is not one homogeneous market. What are you seeing in the region today that has made you rethink how Skechers approaches consumers, products, or retail? CT: Consumers today are looking for greater versatility and convenience. At the same time, those needs can look quite different from one market to another, so we do not take a one-size-fits-all approach across Southeast Asia. We maintain a strong regional direction, but adapt how we engage consumers based on each market’s needs. In more mature markets, for example, we tend to place greater emphasis on innovation, comfort, and convenience. In other markets, accessibility, value, and locally relevant product choices can matter more. Understanding these differences helps us make sure what we offer is relevant to consumers wherever we operate. IR: Looking ahead to the next phase of growth, where do you see the biggest opportunities for Skechers, and what are the biggest risks or challenges that could make that growth harder to achieve? CT: We see strong opportunities in performance, experiential retail, emerging markets and younger consumers. Running and specialised sports will continue to be important, while entertainment and culture give us new ways to connect with younger audiences. At the same time, the challenge is to grow without diluting what makes Skechers distinctive. Growth should not be about expansion for its own sake. It needs to be relevant, sustainable and grounded in consumer demand. IR: After so many years in the business, what is one assumption you had about the Asian consumer or retail market early in your career that you have since changed your mind about? CT: Earlier in my career, lifestyle and performance were often viewed as quite separate categories. Over time, that perspective has changed. Consumers today want footwear that fits into different parts of their lives. That has reinforced the idea that comfort, lifestyle, and performance do not have to be separate propositions. They can work together, with comfort remaining at the centre. Further reading: Lululemon’s Apac chief on going big in Asia with its largest store in Harajuku.