BusinessStrategy

Singapore sizzles as mall retailers fight for space

Luxury retailers at Ion Orchard in Singapore.
Luxury retailers at Ion Orchard in Singapore.
By Michael Baker
No matter how interesting the retail industry is – and it’s arguably getting more interesting every day – the quarterly reports of the big retail landlords in Singapore are almost always predictable and dull. Investors like predictable and dull, so this is a compliment and not a criticism. It reflects an underlying nose-to-the-grindstone kind of diligence on the part of retail property owners, a belief that even when things get rocky on the consumer side, it is always business as usual in

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