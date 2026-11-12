BusinessStrategy

Simon Property: An ordinary day in a tumultuous week

Shoppers at Simon's Del Amo Fashion Center.
Simon reports strong demand for mall space.
By Michael Baker
On the evening of November 5, Simon Property, the world’s largest retail property owner and operator, reported its results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026. CEO Eli Simon’s main message rang out clear as a bell: tenant demand for mall space, or at least for Simon’s mall space, is very strong. A couple of days earlier, on the Tuesday, a massive political earthquake had shaken the country, and on Wednesday and Thursday the stock markets had gyrated giddily. The mainstr

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Jakarta Premium Outlets
Shopping centres & malls IR Pro

What’s driving Simon Property’s stronger Q3

Michael Baker
Image of bathroom appliances.
Health & beauty

Shaver Shop sees sales growth driven by online sales

Darshana Gupta
People walk along a main shopping area during the Alibaba's Singles' Day
E-commerce IR Pro

Why China’s shopping festival Double 11 is losing its spark

Tong Van
Image of sand products for kids.
Regulatory

Parents warned of potential asbestos contamination of sand sold at Officeworks

Darshana Gupta
Supply chain

Retailers warned: Waiting to scale fulfilment could compromise future growth

Robert Stockdill
An interior shot of Casablanca’s Los Angeles store.
Strategy IR Pro

Why Casablanca is opening a bricks and mortar store in the heart of Beverly Hills

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay