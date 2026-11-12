Simon Property: An ordinary day in a tumultuous week

nstream media was having a feeding frenzy and social media was buzzing with even more gloat and vitriol than usual. You absolutely wouldn’t know any of that listening to company CEO Eli Simon and his CFO Brian McDade. In the midst of chaos they were, as mall owners have historically been famous for, stone walls of calm, continuity and self-confidence. In a news cycle of perpetual negativity, it was a breath of fresh air: you could kick back and tell yourself that the world wasn’t nearly in as bad a shape as we were being told. Retailers need physical stores more than ever A core theme from Simon’s leadership was occupancy and the strength of the tenant pipeline: put simply, retailers are still expanding in physical space. Simon’s portfolio occupancy is already lofty and it edged up to 96.5 per cent in the third quarter, leaving not a lot of potential upside. Eli Simon: “Our job is to continue to re-merchandise these centres, and that’s not a [case of] we get to 100 per cent, and then we stop. Our foot is on the gas always. We don’t say ‘we only have x number of leases to sign and then we’re done.’ That’s not how we operate.” The opportunities are realistic if the company’s claim that its leasing “pipeline” is up by 30 per cent over last year is true. Of course, this doesn’t mean that the deals are completed – negotiations are still in progress – but it is still a big number given the sheer size of the Simon tenant universe. Simon emphasised again, as he and his predecessors have been in the habit of doing, that retailers needed physical stores. “I think they [retailers] are realising that you have to have stores in the best centres to grow a business. E-commerce is great, but without stores to control your brand presence, to control your distribution, your direct-to-consumer distribution in the physical world, it’s hard to be a successful modern brand today.” He added that while the total pipeline was up 30 per cent year-over-year, the pipeline for national retailers that had been in Simon’s portfolio for decades was up 40 per cent. The high occupancy rate and strong demand give the company considerable leverage in negotiating deals, although on this point the CEO may have drawn a few quiet chuckles from those listening in on his earnings call: “I would never say we have negotiating leverage. Tenants are free to come to our centers, go to other centers, go to the street, go to shopping centers, strip centers, stay online, so I would never say we had any negotiating leverage.” Maybe you wouldn’t say it, but that doesn’t mean it’s not there. Rent and sales continued to strengthen Leverage or not, the pressure on limited available space continues to drive up rents: base rent per square foot on a year-over-year basis rose 6.1 per cent to US$62.75 in the third quarter, although this increase comes with the caveat that a good fraction of it is because of the old, high-quality Taubman portfolio being blended into the current year but not the previous one. Same goes for sales per square foot for small tenants, which stood at US$852 for the trailing 12 months, compared with US$742 per square foot for the 12 months ending September 2025 when the Taubman portfolio was not blended in. Even so, without the Taubman effect, productivity has risen in Simon’s malls. Saks Off Fifth Sources in the commercial retail industry have reported recently that Simon is making excellent progress re-leasing its approximately one million square feet of anchor space vacated by Saks Off Fifth stores. Far from being a problem, the retailer’s demise has reportedly been a leasing bonanza for Simon already. The CEO had earlier said that he expected the US$18 million of annual rent paid by Saks to be turned into US$44 million once the re-leasing process was done and dusted. So far, the names of the new tenants have not been announced. The ease of re-leasing such a large amount of anchor space should (again) give encouragement to mall operators worldwide faced with department store format obsolescence and mass closures. Consolidation in the department store industry hasn’t finished yet, not by far, as Australian mall owners are the latest to attest. Revenues up by a fifth Total revenue for the third quarter amounted to US$1.81 billion, an increase of more than 13 per cent from the third quarter of 2025. This brought revenue for the first nine months of the year to US$5.36 billion, a year-on-year increase of just under 17.3 per cent. Leasing income accounted for 93 per cent of total company revenues, with the variable lease income component (the portion of leasing income that varies according to tenant sales) comprising almost one-fifth of leasing income. Net after-tax income for Simon’s stockholders in the third quarter decreased by 17.7 per cent to US$498.96 million and for the year-to-date by 7.3 per cent to US$1.46 billion, as higher finance costs due to rising interest rates nibble away at the bottom line. Funds from operations (FFO), a non-GAAP real estate REIT metric that adds depreciation back into net income, declined by 4.6 per cent from the prior year quarter to US$1.17 billion. For the year-to-date, FFO rose by 1.3 per cent to US$3.73 billion. Simon has opened no new malls so far in 2026, with the focus continuing on upgrades of existing projects, including densification with residential and other non-retail components, as the company focused its capital investment on upgrades and expansions of existing projects. The portfolio at the end of the third quarter encompassed 174 malls and premium outlets in the US, 16 Mills megamalls, and 42 international malls and outlets. Further reading: Why Simon Property Group’s malls are attracting more retailers