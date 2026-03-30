BusinessStrategy

Shoptalk Las Vegas: Reddit and YouTube discuss next-gen search

[Left to right] Travis Katz, YouTube’s GM & VP of shopping, Jessica Alba and Zia Daniell Wigder, Shoptalk’s global president.
“We’re in this moment where you’re going to just see an incredible amount of innovation,” said Katz.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Retail in the age of AI was the overarching theme of the 2026 Shoptalk Spring event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Executives, including Anca Marola, Sephora’s global chief digital officer; Sven Gerjets, Gap’s chief technology officer; and Niraj Shah, Wayfair’s CEO and co-chair, highlighted the increasing relevance of integrating AI into a company’s operations. In addition to AI, another point rang loud and clear throughout the three-day retail conference: social media is integral to organic cons

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