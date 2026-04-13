BusinessStrategy

Revive Collagen president Shawn Hayes discusses the changing state of beauty

A headshot of beauty veteran Shawn Hayes.
“The pace of change today requires retailers to be more agile than ever.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
From launching his own beauty brand in the late 1990s to leading several major makeup companies, including Elf, Revolution and Palladio, Shawn Haynes has seen and done it all. Today, the seasoned executive is running the show as the president of the Americas at Revive Collagen, a leading ingestible skincare brand. Inside Retail connected with Haynes to learn more about his origin story in the retail industry and his advice to the day one version of himself. Inside Retail: How did you get your in

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