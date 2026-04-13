Revive Collagen president Shawn Hayes discusses the changing state of beauty

initial start in the world of retail? Shawn Haynes: Early in my career, I worked as a store-to-store sales representative for my father’s sales rep firm. That experience gave me a front-row seat to the retail floor and helped me start identifying gaps in the market – areas where consumers wanted something new, but it simply didn’t exist yet. At the time, my fiancée was an actress who had an audition for a lip balm commercial. She mentioned that she felt self-conscious about her lips and didn’t have anything in her makeup collection to make them appear plumper and fuller. That moment sparked an idea. Seeing both the consumer need and the product gap, I set out to develop what would become one of the first lip-plumping lip glosses on the market. That experience ultimately became the catalyst for launching Girl Cosmetics and marked the beginning of my journey as a founder in the beauty industry. In 1997, I launched Girl Cosmetics, which gave me a deep, firsthand understanding of what it takes to build a brand from the ground up. When you start a company yourself, you learn every aspect of the business – from product development and branding to distribution and retail partnerships. That entrepreneurial foundation shaped how I approach the industry today and ultimately led me to focus on partnering with founders and helping scale brands that have the potential to create meaningful impact in the market. IR: You first got into the world of beauty retail in 1997, working as the founder and president of Girl Cosmetics, before climbing up the beauty ranks for brands like Elf Cosmetics, Maesa and Palladio Beauty, just to name a few. What is it about the beauty industry that has held your interest so strongly over the past few decades? SH: Beauty is one of the most dynamic and culturally connected industries in the world. It sits at the intersection of innovation, science, culture and consumer behaviour. What continues to keep me engaged is the opportunity to help founders build brands that truly resonate with their consumers. The brands I’m most passionate about working with are those that build authentic and meaningful relationships with their audiences. They achieve that through culture, community, ethics and product efficacy. When a brand connects with consumers on those levels, it creates something much more powerful than a product – it creates loyalty, community and long-term value. IR: In what ways has the industry shifted from the time you first entered it to today? SH: The biggest change has been the democratisation of brand building. When I started, independent brands were rare and distribution was largely controlled by traditional retail channels. Today, digital platforms, social commerce and creator ecosystems have fundamentally changed how brands are founded, discovered, and scaled. At the same time, consumers have become far more discerning and knowledgeable. They expect complete transparency, authenticity and real product performance. That shift has elevated the importance of purpose-driven brands that genuinely connect with their communities. IR: What advice would you give to retailers and retail executives to keep up with the fast-paced nature of this industry? SH: Most importantly, I would recommend that retailers stay deeply connected to consumers and remain flexible in their operations. The pace of change today requires retailers to be more agile than ever. Retailers will also benefit from partnering with founders and emerging brands that are building strong cultural connections with their audiences. Emerging brands often bring fresh perspectives, innovation and community engagement that can energise retail environments and foster deeper consumer loyalty. IR: What are the key traits behind a winning beauty brand in today’s hypercompetitive market? SH: The strongest brands understand their consumer deeply and build genuine relationships through culture and shared values. They create communities rather than simply selling products. At the same time, the products themselves must deliver real efficacy and value; execution matters. Great brands pair strong storytelling with operational discipline and thoughtful and strategic distribution strategies. IR: What piece of advice would you give aspiring entrepreneurs trying to emulate your career path? SH: Focus on building something meaningful rather than simply launching a product. The most successful founders solve real problems and create brands that consumers genuinely believe in. I would also encourage entrepreneurs to stay resilient and surround themselves with strong partners. Leverage your network, be open to feedback and always seek advice. Scaling a brand requires collaboration, and the right partners can accelerate growth in ways that are difficult to achieve alone. IR: What is a piece of advice you would give to the day one version of yourself on your path in the retail industry? SH: I would remind myself to think bigger and trust the long-term vision. Early in your career, it’s easy to focus on the immediate challenges in front of you, but the real value comes from building brands and relationships that continue to evolve. I would also say to continue to focus on moving forward – do not let perfection get in the way of progress. IR: What tools/techniques do you use to maintain a work/life balance? SH: I try to stay intentional about how I allocate my time, especially in the morning. I’m very disciplined about my morning routine, which begins with walking the dogs, reading the news while enjoying my coffee, and getting in a workout before the workday begins. I place value on time away to recharge and ensure my teams do the same. This value leads to thoughtful planning for time away and allows us the space to be away with the confidence that the business will continue to thrive. IR: Your personal mantra is… SH: To keep learning and keep evolving. The industry changes constantly, and staying open to new ideas and new partnerships is what keeps you moving forward. IR: Outside of work, you’re passionate about… SH: Travel with family and friends, always staying active: strength training, skiing and surfing and continuing to learn. I’m also passionate about mentoring. Sharing advice and helping someone at any stage of their career or start-up is always meaningful and incredibly rewarding. Further reading: How T2 is balancing retail growth with financial discipline