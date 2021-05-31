Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Management

Revamped Retail Food Group sets sights on digital, drive-thrus

User Image
Heather McIlvaine
May 31, 20213 mins read
Retail Food Group (RFG), the company behind Gloria Jean’s Coffees, Donut King, Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar and other global food and beverage chains, is investing in new store concepts and digital ordering as it emerges from a two-and-a-half-year turnaround.  The company expects to open three to four new drive-thrus in the Gloria Jean’s network in Australia this year, following a shift in consumer preferences during Covid-19. There are currently 12 drive-thru Gloria Jean’s locations in Austra
Recommended by IR
Why age diversity in business matters
Leadership
Why age diversity in business matters
Subscription sock company stepping up against textile waste
Sustainability
Subscription sock company stepping up against textile waste
Jigsaw UK exits Australia as pressures on fashion firms mount
International
Jigsaw UK exits Australia as pressures on fashion firms mount
Woolworths awards shares to more than 100,000 employees
Supermarkets
Woolworths awards shares to more than 100,000 employees
How loyalty programs will change after COVID-19
Marketing
How loyalty programs will change after COVID-19
Author's latest articles
‘Back to the hustle’: Why Ryan Gracie left Catch to join MyDeal
Marketing
‘Back to the hustle’: Why Ryan Gracie left Catch to join MyDeal
Inside 80 Collins – Melbourne’s newest luxury precinct
Shopping centres & malls
Inside 80 Collins – Melbourne’s newest luxury precinct
Why demand for Akubra Hats is at an all time high
Marketing
Why demand for Akubra Hats is at an all time high
Here’s why everyone is talking about garment workers in Bangladesh
Supply chain
Here’s why everyone is talking about garment workers in Bangladesh
Inside ex-Sportsgirl CEO Colleen Callander’s new leadership manifesto
Management
Inside ex-Sportsgirl CEO Colleen Callander’s new leadership manifesto