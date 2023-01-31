Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Financial

Retail spending increases in December despite inflation

(Source: Bigstock)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
January 31, 2023< 1 mins read

Retail spending increased 7.5 per cent year on year in December boosted by record Christmas and Boxing Day trading, according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

However, on a month-on-month basis, turnover fell 3.9 per cent as the cost of living pressures hit household budgets.

Cafes, restaurants, and takeaway services were up 25.4 per cent while department store sales increased 11.1 per cent. Clothing, footwear and accessories recorded a 7.4 per cent increase while food and ‘other retailing’ grew 6.8 per cent and 3.5 per cent respectively.

Household goods were the only category that recorded a fall, down 1.2 per cent.

Australian Retailers Association (ARA) CEO Paul Zahra said the figures are “impressive for retail” though the margin between inflation and sales growth is narrowing.

“Today’s data marks 16 consecutive months of year-on-year sales growth, which is an enormous achievement for retailers considering the disruption and challenges of the past few years.”

Despite economic headwinds, Zahra noted inflation appears to be driving a “significant” portion of sales growth.

“When you combine the strength of the record November retail sales, predominately driven by the success of Black Friday/Cyber Monday with December retail sales, this would account for a record holiday trade of $70.3 billion.”

By state, SA led with a 10.9 per cent increase followed by NSW at 9 per cent and Victoria at 6.5 per cent.

National Retail Association CEO Greg Griffith described the overall stats as a “positive indicator” for the sector.

“Retailers and shoppers have shown resilience amongst economic uncertainty. People have continued to spend and celebrate the end of the year and have taken advantage of the November sales events.

“However, we must also be aware that inflated costs hidden in the data have been a driver of increased spending, rather than volumes.”

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
December retail sales mark solid end for Covid-impacted year
Financial
December retail sales mark solid end for Covid-impacted year
Wesfarmers looks east due to WA’s strict border policy
Management
Wesfarmers looks east due to WA’s strict border policy
Vegan food platform VEats launches in Sydney
Marketplace
Vegan food platform VEats launches in Sydney
What retailers can learn from the Bunnings data breach
Marketing
What retailers can learn from the Bunnings data breach
What does a ‘freed’ Aboriginal flag mean for retail?
Marketing
What does a ‘freed’ Aboriginal flag mean for retail?
Author's latest articles
Peter Huddle permanently appointed to Vicinity CEO role
Shopping centres & malls
Peter Huddle permanently appointed to Vicinity CEO role
Flight Centre to acquire UK-based luxury travel brand
Travel retail
Flight Centre to acquire UK-based luxury travel brand
Fresh investment paves way for Camilla to speed foreign foray
Financial
Fresh investment paves way for Camilla to speed foreign foray
Controversy surrounds plans to revamp Sydney’s Paddy’s Market
Shopping centres & malls
Controversy surrounds plans to revamp Sydney’s Paddy’s Market
As sales soar, Mosaic Brands plans 130 more stores
Financial
As sales soar, Mosaic Brands plans 130 more stores