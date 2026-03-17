BusinessRegulatory

Will digital ‘dynamic pricing’ tags help or harm customers?

The tech is here, but pricing power may come at a cost to trust.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Electronic shelf labels – where tiny digital screens replace paper price tags – are no longer a niche retail pilot. As seen at Woolworths, they have already moved into the core of store operations, with the group saying it has installed about 17 million tags across more than 770 ANZ stores. The technology is reportedly designed to improve pricing accuracy and reduce manual ticketing, with Woolworths New Zealand director of stores, Jason Stockill, noting, “a reduction in errors with very li

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Man holding up a garment in a warehouse environment as part of a flash sale
Financial IR Pro

How flash sales are helping this store stay afloat in deflation-hit China

Reuters
Who has the best sustainability perception in Australia CX Online Index
E-commerce

Snuggle Hunny, Purebaby, Sheet Society top online sustainability perceptions

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Behind Eggslut’s fall in Asia: The harsh reality of the F&B market 

Tong Van
A portrait of Isaac Larian, CEO of MGA Entertainment, in the company's head office
Supply chain IR Pro

Why this major US toy supplier is ditching China amid rising tariffs

Jessica DiNapoli
Splash Sydney Show AFC AFW
Strategy

Two Australian fashion events partner up in Sydney show  

Celene Ignacio
Consumer typing at a laptop with a to-be-returned package.
Supply chain

How retail COOs are pursuing a seamless supply chain

Peter Liddell
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay