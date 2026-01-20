Reminder: Trading restrictions for retailers on Australia Day

Retailers across the country are preparing to change their operating hours for Australia Day, on January 26.

The public holiday comes as the last of the Christmas and New Year period, with Australians preparing for a three-day weekend. Ahead of this, the National Retail Association (NRA), Australian Retailers Association (ARA), and Shopping Centre Council of Australia (SCCA) have outlined their joint guidance for companies and employees.

All states permit businesses to trade on January 26, unlike the restrictions on New Year’s Eve and Christmas Eve; however, Queensland, SA, and WA impose restricted hours.

Type 1 businesses in Queensland, typically referring to food vendors, can open from 7am to 9pm. All other businesses in Queensland are allowed to open from 9am to 6pm.

Businesses in Adelaide’s CBD can open from 11am to 5pm. Locations in the Metro area, Glenelg, Millicent, Mallala, Binnum, Frances, and Kybybolite are instructed to close.

In WA, general shops in Perth Metro are allowed to open from 11am to 5pm. The NRA says “special shops” can open from 6am to 11.30pm.

The ARA has previously advocated for deregulating trading hours on public holidays.

“Deregulation enables flexibility and allows retailers to cater for local demand which can vary considerably across Australia, especially as we adapt to new ways of living and working, post-pandemic,” an ARA spokesperson said.

“Consumers have access to online, often overseas-based retailers 24/7 and while bricks and mortar retailers do not necessarily want or need to be open 24/7, they do need the flexibility to tailor trading hours to meet the expectations of their customers and remain competitive.”