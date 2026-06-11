JB Hi-Fi claims ‘inadvertent‘ errors behind ACCC probe, $250,000 refunds

Electronics retailing giant the JB Hi-Fi Group has begun issuing refunds to around 200 customers for more than $250,000.

The refunds come after a probe by the consumer watchdog, the ACCC, which raised allegations of misleading pricing claims for several of the retailer’s products. These products include laptops, monitor screens, VR headsets, and electric heaters. JB Hi-Fi, however, claimed the breaches were accidental.

The ACCC said it monitored JB Hi-Fi’s online pricing from March to September, 2025, during which it grew concerned over the listed promotional prices and their potential to mislead customers.

“Businesses must not mislead consumers with incorrect pricing displays, including listing incorrect ‘was’ prices when advertising promotions, whether online or in store,” ACCC commissioner Luke Woodward said.

“It is critical that businesses ensure that pricing information provided to consumers is accurate and that discount deals are genuine. We will not hesitate to take appropriate action when we see evidence of breaches of the Australian Consumer Law.”

A spokesperson for the retailer told Inside Retail that it “takes its compliance with the law very seriously“.

“The issues identified occurred in a small number of limited circumstances and, as acknowledged by the ACCC, were due to inadvertent error, the spokesperson added. “JB Hi-Fi has fully cooperated with the ACCC at all times to resolve the matter and has contacted the 206 customers to arrange remediation.“

The watchdog’s probe found that 17 products were listed as discounted, despite never having been listed at a higher price. Any of the products in question that were previously listed at a higher price were done so “long before the promotion”, the ACCC added.

“JB Hi-Fi’s conduct deprived consumers of the opportunity to make informed purchasing decisions based on accurate information, as they may have decided not to buy the products if they knew the claimed discount was not genuine,” Woodward said.

A total of 206 consumers bought one of the products when they were advertised with an allegedly misleading ‘was’ price.

JB Hi-Fi cooperated with the ACCC’s investigation and is said to be taking action to prevent future incidents. The ACCC said that the retailer’s cooperation, the compensation it has issued, and the relatively small scale of the alleged offences are enough to prevent the need for any formal enforcement.