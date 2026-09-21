Former Super Retail CEO Anthony Heraghty sued by Asic

The former CEO of Super Retail Group, Anthony Heraghty, who is now CEO of the Winning Group, is being sued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (Asic).

The commission is alleging that Heraghty failed to disclose and manage conflicts of interest arising from an alleged undisclosed relationship he had with a senior executive. The saga led to his dismissal from his positions as CEO and MD of Super Retail Group in September, 2025.

Heraghty then returned from his hiatus to be named CEO of the Winning Group in August this year, following John Winning’s resignation.

Asic is accusing Heraghty of continuing to supervise the senior executive that he was alleged to have been in a relationship with, while participating in decisions around their employment, remuneration, incentives, rewards and redundancy package. He is also being accused of participating in discussions of complaints around the relationship, while providing or authorising information to be released to the market that excluded information about the undisclosed relationship.

The information released to the market that didn’t include this information was misleading, according to Asic.

“Asic alleges Mr Heraghty put himself in a position where his personal interests conflicted with his duties to Super Retail Group and that he failed to properly disclose and manage that conflict,” the commission’s chair Sarah Court said.

“The allegations in this matter raise important issues about governance, transparency and trust in the information provided to boards and the market.”

Court maintained that the case “is not about private relationships”, but rather about the disclosure and management of conflicts of interest, along with Heraghty’s duties to the company and its shareholders.

“Trust and integrity underpin Australia’s market and corporate sector, and it is critical that directors fully meet their obligations of transparency and accountability; where we consider they have failed to do so, Asic will not hesitate to act,” she added.