Ad Standards denies four complaints against ‘sexualised’ Thin Lizzy makeup ads

Marketing firm Brand Developers has had four complaints against its Thin Lizzy adverts dismissed by the Ad Standards Agency, all of which were levelled against the “sexualised” promotion of makeup products on television.

In a blanket reinforcement of the boundaries set out in the Children’s Advertising Code, the agency said that the adverts – each of which received complaints on the grounds that they were broadcast during children’s programming – were either “unnecessarily sexual” or “sexually suggestive”.

But the contents of each advert, which included models applying different forms of makeup and posing, were not deemed to be transgressions of the Code.

“The panel noted that the ad did not depict anyone without clothing or in a partial state of undress, and that the camera was primarily focused on the models’ faces,” the agency said in its decision. “Accordingly, the panel considered that the ad did not contain sex, sexuality or nudity that would require sensitivity to the audience.”

Responding to the decision, Brand Developers, which bills itself as the largest direct marketing response company in Australia and New Zealand, said it had no control over the scheduling of its adverts.

“We acknowledge the complainants’ concerns regarding placement during children’s programming. However, given that the advertisements are G-rated, they have been approved through the CAD process, and they were placed within G-rated broadcast environments,” the company said.

“Notably, one complainant confirmed they do not object to the advertisement content itself, but only to its placement during children’s programming such as Paw Patrol, indicating the concern is with timing rather than content.”

Alongside this response, Brand Developers said it has taken the “precautionary measure” to request that networks cease using some of these adverts in such time slots.

“We appreciate the panel’s consideration of this matter and remain committed to responsible advertising practices,” it added.