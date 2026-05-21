BusinessStrategy

Qwen meets Taobao: Inside Alibaba’s wager on the future of shopping

Qwen and Alibaba logos are seen in this illustration
“It’s clear that Qwen is winning the race.”
By Tong Van
China’s tech giant Alibaba is planning to change how customers search for products online, connecting its Qwen AI to the Taobao and Tmall catalogues of more than 4 billion products. With Qwen-powered shopping assistant embedded directly in the Taobao app, users in China can now ask open-ended questions, receive tailored recommendations, compare options and complete a transaction without leaving the chat window. Unprecedented infrastructure To understand why this matters, consider what Alibaba

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Image of gavel and book.
Regulatory

‘Inflated prices, unlawful interest charges’: Asic sues online retailer Snaffle

Darshana Gupta
Strategy IR Pro

Can Chanel stay untouchable in a volatile world?

Tong Van
Haighs chocolates photography
Food & beverage IR Pro

Haigh’s chocolates turns 110: Legacy, loyalty and a look ahead

Tahlia Whitfield
a look from Dion Lee pre spring collection
Financial

Dion Lee reportedly rescued by US retail group

Sean Cao
Strategy

Eyeing Gen Z, luxury label Coach is building the five senses into its activations

Robert Stockdill
Strategy IR Pro

Erin Deerings’ eponymous label is more than a fashion comeback

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay