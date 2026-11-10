BusinessStrategy

How Poppi’s founders plan to build another billion-dollar brand

Five Jetty bottles lined up in front of a blue-and-white background.
Poppi’s founders launch hydration brand Jetty.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
When PepsiCo acquired Poppi for US$1.95 billion in May 2025, Allison and Stephen Ellsworth could have been forgiven for taking some time off. Instead, the husband-and-wife team behind the prebiotic soda brand set about trying to do it all over again. Their new venture, Jetty, is taking aim at the US$13 billion sports and performance drink category by focusing on everyday hydration, rather than products for elite athletes. The question is whether the pair can make lightning strike twice – and i

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