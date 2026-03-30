BusinessGifts & toys

Pop Mart’s plushie paradox: The rise, peak, and reckoning of China’s toy titan

Labubu
CEO Wang Ning insists Pop Mart’s story isn’t just Labubu. (Source: Pop Mart/Facebook)
By Tong Van
The morning after Pop Mart’s record‑breaking results, the party ended in panic. When trading opened in Hong Kong on Wednesday, shares of the Chinese toymaker, once every retail investor’s beloved fandom play, collapsed more than 22 per cent. The sell‑off came despite eye‑watering 2025 results: Revenue up 185 per cent to 37.1 billion yuan (US$5.4 billion) and profit up 293 per cent to 12.8 billion yuan.  “Pop Mart’s revenue growth is nothing short of impressive. However,

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