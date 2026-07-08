BusinessStrategy

Pacsun CEO Brieane Olson on the power of co-creation

Pacsun CEO Brieane Olson standing in front of a beige wall.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Longtime retail executive Brieane Olson started with Pacsun when it was still called Pacific Sunwear in 2007. Back then, she was the senior design director of the women’s division, before gradually working her way up the corporate ladder to become the CEO in 2023. Over those years, Pacsun slowly shifted away from its roots as a major national mall retailer synonymous with all things skating, sand, surf and sun, and became a brand that was struggling to define a clear identity for itself. In mo

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