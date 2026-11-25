Oz Hair and Beauty is planning to open 15 new stores next year, continuing its expansion as other retailers pull back amid challenging trading conditions.

The family-owned business, which has recorded 85 per cent revenue growth over the past three years, has opened its 43rd store in Tuggerah, NSW, on November 21.

The planned openings will build on a network that has grown from nine stores to 43 over the past two years. Revenue has increased 60 per cent over the same period, while profits have grown at a faster rate, according to the company.

Co-owner Anthony Nappa said the retailer remained committed to physical stores alongside its e-commerce operations.

“Retail isn’t dead, but the way Australians shop has changed,” he said. “While many retailers are reducing their physical footprint, we’re continuing to invest in stores because we’re seeing strong demand from customers who want the flexibility to shop both online and in person.”

The retailer also reported an 18.5 per cent year-on-year increase in branded search demand during the July-September quarter, compared with growth of 4-7.5 per cent among national and international competitors.

Founded as a family hair salon in Rockdale, Sydney, in 1986, Oz Hair and Beauty is now led by brothers Anthony and Guy Nappa. The business employs more than 500 people and has secured investment from Edison Growth Fund and BBRC.