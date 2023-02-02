Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Management

One-size management is a thing of the past

User Image
Rebecca Houghton
February 2, 20232 mins read
When I first stepped into a leadership role, back in my 20s, I was determined to adapt my style to best suit those I led. In fact, my company had trained us how to do it, so I was engaged, on board and equipped for it. When my first leadership 360 came around, I recall rubbing my hands in glee, so sure that I had nailed ‘one size does not fit all’ leadership. Well, it was a disaster. The worst results I’ve ever had in anything (including chemistry, which was pretty bad). It was a complete

Recommended by IR
How Geezy Foods is building dark kitchens around the world
Supply chain
How Geezy Foods is building dark kitchens around the world
Next gen retail: 6 innovative fashion brands you should know
Fashion & accessories
Next gen retail: 6 innovative fashion brands you should know
VIDEO: ‘The odds are stacked against you’: Rollie founder Vince Lebon
Pureplay
VIDEO: ‘The odds are stacked against you’: Rollie founder Vince Lebon
Nick Scali’s sales steady, profit stumbles through first half
Furniture & homewares
Nick Scali’s sales steady, profit stumbles through first half
How restaurant matchmaking app Foodini helps consumers tackle allergies
Food & beverage
How restaurant matchmaking app Foodini helps consumers tackle allergies
Author's latest articles
How to fight the good fight
Management
How to fight the good fight
Opinion: Three ways to reconnect a hybrid workforce
HR
Opinion: Three ways to reconnect a hybrid workforce
How to stop the great resignation with great conversations
Leadership
How to stop the great resignation with great conversations
Are you a people pleaser? Here’s how to set better boundaries at work
Management
Are you a people pleaser? Here’s how to set better boundaries at work