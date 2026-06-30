BusinessHealth & beauty

Numbers make sense as Sa Sa cuts the cord to Mainland China

Sa Sa retail store
Sa Sa entered the new financial year with momentum on its side. (Source: Sa Sa)
By Tong Van
Hong Kong beauty retailer Sa Sa has spent years trying to recover from the hardship of a failed Mainland China expansion and the weak cross-border tourism that gutted the city’s retail trade. Now, its efforts are starting to pay off. Sa Sa has reported the group’s profit rising 160.5 per cent to HK$200.5 million for the year ended March 31. Turnover from continuing operations climbed 14.2 per cent to HK$4.38 billion. Year of improving  The shares have traded around or below 60 Hong Kong

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