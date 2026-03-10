BusinessRegulatory

NSW Government plans stronger protections for retail workers

Consultation will begin next week on a model for Workplace Protection Orders (WPOs). (Source: iStock)
By Uyen Duong

The Minns Labor Government will begin consultation with retailers, police, unions and legal stakeholders on measures to protect retail workers from violence.

Consultation will begin next week on a model for Workplace Protection Orders (WPOs). The government said it may introduce additional protections this year and is considering measures to strengthen the existing framework.

WPOs are designed to prevent an offender from engaging in threatening or violent behaviour towards retail workers. The mechanism allows a court to issue an order preventing an offender from entering or returning to the premises.

Development of the WPO model follows the retail crime strategy announced by NSW Police in October. The strategy targets repeat and serious offenders and aims to improve worker safety.

“No one deserves to be harassed, intimidated or abused simply for doing their job. Violence against retail workers has no place in NSW,” said Attorney General Michael Daley.

He said the government is working with unions and retailers on the issue. The consultation will examine how WPOs could be included in the current legal framework.

Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said police are increasing operations targeting retail crime and repeat offenders.

“Operation Percentile is policing at its finest. We’re seeing officers conduct high-visibility patrols and intelligence-led operations in shopping centres across the state,” she said.

As part of the strategy, police are increasing patrols in retail areas. They are also conducting intelligence-led activity to prevent and disrupt violent behaviour and other retail crime.

Since October last year, police have charged 525 people and issued 392 court attendance notices. They have also recovered more than $230,000 in stolen goods through Operation Percentile.

The operation received recognition from the former National Retail Association (now ARC) for its work addressing retail crime. In 2023, the government introduced three offences covering harassment, stalking or assault of retail workers, with penalties of up to 11 years’ imprisonment.

Minister for Work Health and Safety Sophie Cotsis said the measures form part of ongoing efforts to address violence against retail workers.

Since July 2023, police have charged 192 individuals with 242 offences related to these acts, with 41 individuals receiving custodial sentences.

The government has also established a tripartite working group. The group includes SafeWork NSW, the SDA and retailers to address violence and abuse in the retail sector. SafeWork NSW’s Respect at Work team provides guidance to prevent harassment in the retail sector.

NSW SDA secretary Bernie Smith said the WPOs model has shown results in the ACT.

“In the ACT, the use of Workplace Protection Orders has seen a 23 per cent reduction in violent incidents. The SDA welcomes the NSW Government’s announcement as the next step to reduce abuse and violence in the retail sector.”

ARC CEO Chris Rodwell said retail crime is increasing with involvement from organised groups.

“Auror data shows around 10 per cent of offenders are responsible for roughly 60 per cent of the harm experienced by retailers,” he said. “Retail workers are facing increasing levels of abuse, threats and violence while simply doing their jobs.”

Shopping Centre Council of Australia CEO Angus Nardi said the sector will work with the government on the design and legislative framework for WPOs.

