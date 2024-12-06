MJ Bale, North Sails collaborate on all-action marine collection

MJ Bale has collaborated with North Sails to launch a 15-piece all-action marine collection, marrying natural and sustainable fibres with sailmaking expertise.

The capsule includes a reversible Regatta jacket, Bertrand gilet, limited-edition ‘Smerelda’ deck blazer, chambray overshirts, vintage French terry sweats, cargo shorts and pants, cotton knits, co-branded polos and swim shorts.

The garments are available for purchase at MJ Bale’s flagship stores, select David Jones stores, and online.

The crew of the yacht Unicoin will ocean-test the collection during the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race on Boxing Day.

MJ Bale and North Sails said that the collaboration is the result of the 15-year friendship between their respective founders, Matt Jensen and Michael Sondag.