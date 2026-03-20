BusinessStrategy

Mixed reactions to Galliano re-authoring Zara: Halo effect vs copycat cloud

John Galliano
“Galliano is re-authoring pieces, using couture techniques, not designing new garments.” (Source: LinkedIn)
By Tong Van
For a designer long synonymous with couture’s rarefied heights, John Galliano’s fashion comeback arrives from an unlikely corner. After departing Maison Margiela in late 2024, capping a decade-long tenure with a buzzworthy Artisanal show in Paris, Galliano bypassed the heritage houses many anticipated. Instead, he’s launched a two-year partnership with Zara. The Spanish fast-fashion giant announced Galliano will “re-author” its archives, deconstructing and reworking

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