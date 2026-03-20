Mixed reactions to Galliano re-authoring Zara: Halo effect vs copycat cloud

orking past-season garments into biannual collections starting this September. This marks Zara’s first multi-year designer tie-up, diverging sharply from its history of fleeting capsules. A couture maestro meets mass retail Galliano’s career is a whirlwind of brilliance and controversy. Ousted from Dior in 2011 over antisemitic outbursts, he rebuilt at Margiela under owner Renzo Rosso, pouring raw emotion into subversive runway spectacles that enthralled TikTok audiences and insiders alike. His exit left a palpable void. Speculation swirled around a Chanel role post-Virginie Viard, but that slot went elsewhere. “It was assumed Galliano would inevitably appear at one of the maisons, but once the Chanel role went, the options looked limited,” Mathew Dixon, partner at DHR Global, told Inside Retail. “It’s a huge coup for Zara to land him, and caught everyone by surprise.” Zara, long synonymous with rapid trend cycles, has spent years shedding its ‘fast-fashion’ skin. Its campaigns now rival luxury, shot by acclaimed photographer Steven Meisel and art-directed by Fabien Baron, according to Dixon. “This is the most strategically sophisticated move the brand has made and reinforces their elevation strategy of the past five years. Being associated with Galliano will meaningfully raise the cultural ceiling of what Zara is perceived capable of delivering,” he added. From luxury lanes to mass-market plays Zara’s gambit builds on a winning trend: Elite designers thriving at accessible brands. In 2024, Clare Waight Keller joined Uniqlo as creative director. That same year, New York’s prodigy Zac Posen joined Gap, infusing American sportswear with runway polish. More recently, Jonathan Saunders became chief creative officer at & Other Stories. “The language used is very specific: It is a partnership, not a collaboration. Galliano is re-authoring pieces, using couture techniques, not designing new garments. Zara is keen to show this is a very special moment,” Dixon added. “Galliano will lend Zara greater cultural authority. The subtle emphasis on his Paris atelier is key to infusing Zara’s narrative with the halo of haute couture.” The copycat cloud: Lingering stains on Zara’s ambition Lingering questions about Zara’s “archives”, ephemeral compared to Dior’s vaults, highlight the partnership’s ingenuity. Zara’s rapid rotation turns ‘past seasons’ into a dynamic resource, ripe for Galliano’s alchemy. Rather than static relics, these become canvases for couture reinvention, sidestepping overproduction while nodding to sustainability. Does Zara even have ‘archives’ worthy of a couturier? Critics pounce on this. Unlike Dior or Margiela, with vaults of historical garments preserved as cultural artefacts, Zara’s model is ephemeral; stock rotates out in weeks, destined for landfills or resale apps. “At that immense cost, we have to ask ourselves whether or not it remains important to us that we can afford to own a garment with Galliano’s name on it,” said fashion blogger Diet Prada. “Does our individual entitlement to his brilliant work outweigh the damage that businesses like Zara cause?” Further reading: Why LVMH doubled down on Jonathan Anderson to drive Dior’s next growth chapter.