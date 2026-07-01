Milky Lane targets $100m valuation with bold national expansion deal

The Milky Lane burger chain founders have signed a master franchise partner, Royale Hospitality, to take the brand across Australia, setting their sights on a company valuation of more than $100 million with a network of 35 stores.

Royale Hospitality will add 26 restaurants to the current network, with a focus on prime locations and high-quality franchisees.

The hospitality group will drive the national rollout, leading site selection, franchisee recruitment and operational excellence. Further ahead, the business may explore partnering on corporate-owned sites as part of its long-term strategy.

This year, Milky Lane, founded by Christian Avant and Shane Fitzgerald in 2016, identified Queensland as a strong growth territory. Sites in Toowoomba and the Sunshine Coast will open soon, with locations in Townsville, North Brisbane, Ipswich in the pipeline.

In 2027, the burger chain will debut in Melbourne.

In a statement, Avant and Fitzgerald said the goal has been to create the “ultimate experience in hospitality”.

“Partnering with a company that understands this vision allows us to scale while amplifying what makes Milky Lane truly unparalleled in its offering,” they said.

Milky Lane has a bold visual identity, with street-art murals, and hip-hop-inspired interiors, and a menu that mixes innovation with nostalgia.

Ray and Jake Strauss, directors of Royale Hospitality, described the brand as one of the most exciting hospitality brands in the country.

“The brand has a loyal following, a proven business model, and a distinctive cultural footprint. We look forward to bringing Milky Lane to more customers and locations as we pursue a bold growth strategy.”

The planned expansion builds on Milky Lane’s established sites in Brisbane, Gold Coast, Canberra, Adelaide, and Perth.