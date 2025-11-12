Menulog to shutter Australian operations

Menulog will cease its operations in Australia, citing challenging circumstances, according to a statement by its parent company Just Eat Takeaway.

Menulog will no longer accept orders from November 26.

​“While Menulog has a proud 20-year history, it has been navigating challenging circumstances,” said Just Eat Takeaway.com in a statement, which is likely a reference to strong competition from rivals Uber Eats and DoorDash.

“This strategic decision reflects our ​focus on accelerating growth and investments in other markets and to deliver the best experience for customers, partners, and couriers,” the company said.

Some 120 employees would be affected by the closure, but Just Eat Takeaway says they will receive “generous redundancy packages, above legal requirements”, and outplacement support.