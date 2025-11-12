BusinessOnline marketplaces

Menulog to shutter Australian operations

Image of Menulog bag.
The company said Menulog would no longer accept orders from November 26. (Source: LinkedIn)
By Darshana Gupta

Menulog will cease its operations in Australia, citing challenging circumstances, according to a statement by its parent company Just Eat Takeaway.

Menulog will no longer accept orders from November 26.

​“While Menulog has a proud 20-year history, it has been navigating challenging circumstances,” said Just Eat Takeaway.com in a statement, which is likely a reference to strong competition from rivals Uber Eats and DoorDash.

“This strategic decision reflects our ​focus on accelerating growth and investments in other markets and to deliver the best experience for customers, partners, and couriers,” the company said.

Some 120 employees would be affected by the closure, but Just Eat Takeaway says they will receive “generous redundancy packages, above legal requirements”, and outplacement support.

Recommended By IR

Quad Lock booth at trade show
Sports & adventure

Thule Group to acquire Quad Lock for $500 million

Celene Ignacio
A model wears outfit from On's women's sportswear range.
Sports & adventure

Sportswear brand On marks record third quarter as sales surge 32 per cent 

Sean Cao
An image of a consumer shopping for fashion on a smartphone
Supply chain IR Pro

How AI could solve product returns and other supply chain challenges

John Costello
Bianca Richards, Head of Retail Operations, LSKD looking off camera
Sports & adventure

LSKD’s head of retail operations on leadership, listening and healthy conflict

Tamera Francis
Kendall Jenner wearing Aussie sunglasses brand Shevoke
Marketing IR Pro

Shevoke founder shares how Kendall and Kylie Jenner sold out her sunglasses

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Don Grocer appointed director of Cosette.
Luxury

Don Grover appointed director of luxury reseller Cosette

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.