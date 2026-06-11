BusinessStrategy

Memebox CEO Dino Ha on his 14-year journey building a K-beauty brand

Two female models posing against a light pink background.
“At the end of the day, consumers are the reason we exist,” stated Dino Ha, the CEO of Memebox.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Before companies like Sephora and Sukoshi Mart made their deep dive into the competitive K-beauty sector, competitors like Memebox were ahead of the game, first with a curated subscription model and later as a multi-brand beauty incubator. For founder and CEO Hyungseok (Dino) Ha, the company’s 14-plus-year journey mirrors the evolution of K-beauty in the US, from a niche category known mainly to enthusiasts to a mainstream retail phenomenon. Yet before launching Memebox, Ha got his start in re

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