BusinessStrategy

Why YouTuber Wheelsboy is showing China’s EV revolution to Australians

Visitors explore EV at Beijing Auto Show.
China’s EV tech impresses global visitors.
By Reuters
An American YouTuber is giving foreign visitors a first-hand look at the Chinese high-tech cars many US consumers can only see online. At the Beijing Auto Show, which opened on Friday, 34-year-old Ethan Robertson shepherded more than a dozen people from Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates and elsewhere through sprawling halls packed with electric SUVs, pickup trucks and futuristic concept cars – offering an up-close look at the vehicles making China’s auto industry increasingly

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