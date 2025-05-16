BusinessMarketing

Why premiumisation doesn’t belong just to premium brands

Bottles of toning water from Japanese homewares brand Muji against a blue background
“These brands focus on offering a streamlined, high-quality assortment.”
By Lauren Kelly
Would it be an article on retail in 2025 if it didn’t start with something about cost of living? No it would not, and so, sadly, here I am, harping on about it again. In 2025, the lucky ones amongst us are having to make more considered choices about where we place our money, so we’re increasingly turning to lower-cost alternatives to manage our budgets. I say lucky, because needs still get met, mouths still get fed, and today that is an incredibly fortunate position to be in. But with this

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay