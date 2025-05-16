Why premiumisation doesn’t belong just to premium brands

is shift towards frugality, there’s an opportunity for affordable brands to not just give us what we need, but to make us feel good about the interaction. Instead of making the swap to a home brand or affordable alternative feel less than, what if more brands made it feel genuinely better? We’re seeing a select number of accessible brands do just that and reap the rewards from a growth and long-term loyalty perspective. In this article, we’ll take a deep dive into how these accessible brands are premiumising their experiences and products and how other brands can adopt their techniques to do the same. After all, premium experiences are the exclusive right of premium brands. 1. Achieve premium touches through curation One of the key ways accessible brands are delivering a premium experience is by curating their product selections meticulously. Rather than overwhelming customers with an exhaustive array of choices, these brands focus on offering a streamlined, high-quality assortment. One brilliant example (and a personal favourite of mine) is Muji, which has built its reputation on minimalism and functionality. Its approach involves offering fewer, carefully chosen products that stand out for their quality and design. This curated selection not only simplifies the shopping experience but also reinforces the brand’s identity as one that values simplicity and elegance. Consumers are drawn to this approach because it communicates a sense of trust and expertise – if only the best items make it to the shelf, then those items must be of superior quality. Similarly, Koala mattress company has revolutionised the sleep industry by focusing on a limited range of options that are designed to meet specific sleep needs. This approach eliminates the complexity of choice that often overwhelms customers in a crowded market. By concentrating on a few well-researched models, Koala is able to invest heavily in product development and customer service, ultimately delivering a premium sleep experience that translates into higher customer satisfaction and loyalty whilst keeping the cost of the actual product down. When you curate the experience and product, and eliminate the waste, you can invest more in higher impact moments and create a more meaningful exchange with customers. 2. Premium design cues as a shortcut to communicating quality Beyond product curation, premiumisation is also increasingly achieved through the adoption of design cues that feel more at home at a higher price point. Again, Muji is known for its minimalist aesthetic, and it leverages design as a cornerstone of its brand identity. The use of natural materials, simple forms, and an absence of unnecessary decoration helps Muji communicate its commitment to quality and understatement, it’s quiet luxury just without the luxury. This design philosophy not only enhances the perceived value of the products but also creates a calm, uncluttered shopping environment both in-store and online – a far cry from the loud sales focused language of other reasonable clothing offers. Bubble Skincare also capitalises on design to elevate its brand. By deliberately moving away from the copy-heavy and white-dominant packaging that is the convention of supermarket and chemist brands, the company makes its product packaging not only visually appealing but also memorable. This focus on design is an essential part of the brand’s strategy to appeal to consumers who value both aesthetics and functionality. When you show so much consideration to the exterior, consumers assume a similar level of consideration for the product itself. And having used it, I can attest it has made me move away from some of my more offensively priced skincare brands. 3. Removing visual and experiential overwhelm In an age of information overload, one of the most effective ways for brands to connect with consumers and elevate their offer is by eliminating visual and experiential overwhelm. Too often, customers within the accessible pricing category are bombarded with excessive information, cluttered interfaces, and confusing layouts, which can detract from the overall customer experience. If you’re looking to make your customers feel like they are taking part in a more premium brand (just without the price) then simplicity is key. Minimalism not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the brand but also improves usability and customer satisfaction. Muji’s store layouts are a perfect example of this approach. The brand’s retail spaces are designed to be open and uncluttered, allowing customers to navigate them easily and appreciate the design of each product. This arrangement reduces decision fatigue and reinforces the brand’s commitment to quality over quantity. Koala takes a similar approach with its digital presence. The company’s website is designed to be intuitive and easy to navigate. The game-changing move to then deliver the mattress, in a box, to your door, further streamlining the experience, was not only a win for customers but also it removed unnecessary retail store costs. Premium, but at an accessible price. Creating business success through premiumisation The strategic shift towards premiumisation has yielded measurable business success for these brands. Muji achieved a 119.2 per cent sales increase in November 2023 from November 2022, and Bubble, since its launch five years ago, has grown from a direct-to-consumer brand to being available in over 9000 retail locations Which goes to show that by curating a select range of high-quality products, embracing refined design cues, and removing visual and experiential overwhelm, brands are not only better able to meet consumer expectations but also they are creating more sustainable business models for the long term. As a wearer of Muji, user of Bubble and client of Koala, I, for one, am sleeping more soundly, knowing I’m being smart with my money whilst not compromising on the experience I’m receiving.