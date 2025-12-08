Levi’s threads a new cultural chapter at the 2025 NGV Gala

and fashion in the Australasian region. By aligning with the National Gallery of Victoria’s most prestigious cultural event – described by Vogue as “the biggest cultural moment in the ANZ calendar” – Levi’s positioned itself not just as a heritage brand but as an active participant in shaping contemporary creativity. A strategy woven in authenticity Michael Baer, General Manager of Levi’s ANZ, had been clear about the intent behind the partnership. Prior to the Gala, he had emphasised to Inside Retail that cultural credibility could not be manufactured; it had to be earned and felt genuine. “What’s really important with any partnership – and our fans expect this of us – is that it needs to feel authentic, and it needs to be reciprocal,” Baer said. This philosophy sat at the heart of Levi’s strategy: build connections that reflect the brand’s values and resonate with its community. That authenticity informed every decision at the Gala, starting with the brand’s reinvented entry moment – the Levi’s Denim Carpet. This visual centrepiece substituted the traditional red runway with deep indigo denim stitched with the iconic red tab, a subtle yet powerful nod to the label’s heritage. It symbolised what Levi’s has achieved throughout its 150-year history: making workwear not only functional but beautiful, not only everyday but iconic. Combining fashion, music and art Strategically, Levi’s sought to go beyond visibility. It aimed to inhabit the intersections where its audience already lived – in music, art, and fashion. The Gala provided the perfect ecosystem for that. Headlining the night was Manly-based musician Don West, an emerging artist known for his effortless cool and natural affinity for denim. West performed with his seven-piece band, each wearing bespoke Levi’s pieces crafted in collaboration with designer Karen Walker. The performance underscored Levi’s ability to use live culture as a storytelling medium – one that blended sound, style and substance. As Baer said at the time, “The crossover between fans of Don West and fans of Levi’s feels so authentic. To have him in customised Levi’s on stage, designed with Karen Walker, is an incredible moment for us.” Complementing the concert was a runway showcase featuring RMIT’s top fashion students, whose designs merged innovation with sustainability. This partnership reflected Levi’s ongoing efforts to encourage young talent and champion environmentally conscious design – principles that have shaped many of its global initiatives, including circular denim and water-saving production technologies. Connecting locally, resonating globally The NGV Gala partnership also reflected Levi’s broader regional strategy: to connect with local creative communities and amplify its cultural footprint through organic, meaningful collaborations. From working with visual artists like Lottie Rae to engaging musicians, Levi’s aimed to mirror the diversity and creativity of its consumers in Australia and New Zealand. Behind that statement lay a longer-term goal – to forge an ongoing presence within Australia’s cultural institutions, ensuring Levi’s remained not just relevant, but central to the country’s creative conversations. “We’re already at the centre of music, culture and fashion,” Baer reflected. “Moments like this cement us there.” Heritage meets modern culture The NGV’s blockbuster exhibition featuring Vivienne Westwood and Rei Kawakubo provided a fitting backdrop – both fashion houses, like Levi’s, embody a rebellious spirit and an enduring influence on style and identity. By the event’s close, it was clear that Levi’s wasn’t just a sponsor – it was a storyteller. Levi’s activation at the NGV Gala demonstrated a disciplined strategy built on authenticity, creativity, and cultural partnership. Baer hinted that the collaboration would extend beyond the Gala. “For me, this is just the start of something,” he said, suggesting future projects with the NGV that will continue to connect Levi’s with art, music, and fashion communities across the region.