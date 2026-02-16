Inside the retail impact of the Wuthering Heights revival

daptation, which debuted on the silver screen last week, has generated the kind of cultural momentum that extends well beyond the box office. Weeks before opening night, press-tour “method dressing” and a modernised take on Victorian silhouettes have seeded social feeds and storefronts alike. What began as a literary revival has become a cross-category retail moment spanning fashion, beauty and home as brands capitalise on the gothic romance now circulating in the cultural bloodstream. Before lace and corsetry entered shopping baskets, Wuthering Heights was climbing the charts again this year. In the US, Circana data shows print sales across all editions hit 72,400 units in January, more than eight times higher year-on-year. In the UK, Penguin Classics reported January sales rising 469 per cent from 1,875 to 10,670 copies, as anticipation built around Fennell’s film. In retail, the revival of Victorian fashion is not necessarily in a museum-piece way. Across womenswear, brands have already been leaning into high necklines, corsetry and dark romantic palettes. There is an opportunity here, Victorian codes are remarkably malleable and can skew gothic or minimalist depending on fabrication and cut. It is precisely this adaptability that has made Wuthering Heights such fertile ground for fashion brands. Fennell’s forthcoming adaptation amplifies that flexibility. Production and costume design from the film suggest an avant-garde reinterpretation of the period, with experimental silhouettes and unexpectedly modern colour palettes that collapse past and present. If this feels sudden, it’s because licensing has learned to arrive early, before the audience has even seen the film. Vogue reported that Warner Bros. lined up 35 brand partners for Wuthering Heights merchandise, positioning tie-ins as pre-release marketing rather than after-the-fact souvenirs. Stylus fashion trends editor Katie Devlin reinforces this demand. “Demand for on-screen tie-ins is there whether the film studios get in on the action or not,” she said. “And if they don’t, someone on Etsy likely already has.” Audiences are eager to watch a film, but also want to experience its world. In retail terms, narrative equals distribution. In Australia, the sharpest expression of that idea is BlackMilk, which has launched an officially licensed Wuthering Heights collection tied to the new adaptation. The brand’s own language leans into obsession “love that refuses to leave” but the product strategy is precise in its limited-drop momentum with darkly romantic design cues, a dedicated lookbook and timed key dates that treat release as its own theatre. At the mass end, H&M has also moved quickly with an 11-piece capsule pegged to the film’s cultural moment comprising romantic silhouettes, lace-trimmed skirts, high-neck blouses and wearable “dark romanticism” pitched at trend-driven shoppers. This is the fast-fashion version of the same bet that a classic can behave like a contemporary franchise when it’s packaged as a statement you can wear to dinner. For retailers (and perhaps to literature fans’ dismay), the interest isn’t whether this is “faithful” to Brontë. However, the gothic-romance aesthetic has become a predictable conversion engine, particularly when consumers are primed by social content and premiere coverage. Then there’s the premium end, where Wuthering Heights becomes a cultural shorthand (again). Vogue highlighted Lingua Franca’s sweaters, which move between overt branding and subtler literary references, with quotes from the book and film rendered in the label’s signature language. Co-founder Rachelle Hruska explained the draw in terms retailers will recognise: “literary themes and storytelling,” plus a novel with “emotional weight and cultural resonance.” Using intellectual property as alignment, not novelty, an already existing brand code (books, craft, meaning) amplified by a timely flashpoint. Brand consultant Beth Bentley argued that the best product tie-ins invite fans to inhabit the product rather than walk around as billboards. “It expands the movie’s cinematic world, creating new surfaces and contexts for the movie’s ideas and characters to live within and invites fans to inhabit that world,” she said. Fans want method-dressing-inspired pieces that feel like everyday life, just slightly more elevated. In practical terms, that’s why a lace blouse or a trench coat sells where a logo tee stalls, as the item works even when the reference is private. So what does Wuthering Heights reveal about fashion retail right now? That literature is being used as a low-friction story engine, instantly legible, emotionally dense and flexible enough to translate across price points. That film marketing has become retail programming, with drops designed to entice before release. And that the gothic romance trend of windswept, Victorian, slightly feral attire has matured into a repeatable commercial language. When it comes to leveraging adaptation, the brands that succeed are the ones that turn yearning into a product without making it feel like a souvenir.