BusinessMarketing

Inside the race to nail one-to-one, personalised video marketing

Amazon Video Generator.
The race is on to make personalised videos.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Advertisers have been promised one-to-one marketing for decades – adverts perfectly personalised for each customer. Now, Amazon Australia’s Willie Pang thinks AI may finally have a shot at getting us there, as the tech giant takes on a plethora of rivals hoping to find the holy grail first.  From Yellow Pages to generative video Pang has been in the game long enough to remember when a digital presence meant a single web page and a line in the Yellow Pages. One of his first “big boy jo

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