BusinessMarketing

How Australian watch brand Panzera landed an endorsement from the US Air Force

“A timepiece for a pilot used to be mandatory.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Independent Australian watchmaker Panzera has been defying conventions in the watch category since 2009, going head-to-head with Swiss heritage brands. Last month, Panzera announced one of the rarest kinds of retail collaborations, an unpaid partnership. It was selected by pilots of the United States Air Force’s Aggressor Squadron to produce a custom timepiece.  This unsolicited collaboration was described by founders Roger Cooper and Andrew Herman as a “coup” for Panzera – giving i

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Financial

Ixiah suspends operations amid economic challenges

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Brands embraced AR after Apple Vision Pro debuted in China. Here’s what to know

Tong Van
Strategy IR Pro

Will Saks Global create the ultimate department store behemoth?

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Luxury

China slowdown dents LVMH sales

Mimosa Spencer
Marketing

Black Pink’s Lisa tapped as newest house ambassador for Louis Vuitton

Kaycee Enerva
Fashion & accessories

Puma x LAAMS sparks creativity with the new ‘Blank Canvas’ suede sneaker

Kaycee Enerva
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay