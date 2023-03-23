Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Openings & closings

Why General Pants is looking to stores, social media to grow in 2023

Source: Supplied
Joshua Gliddon
March 23, 20233 mins read
Richard Facioni, founder and CEO of Acta Capital, which counts Alquemie Group in its portfolio, isn’t alone in thinking the economy is facing a fair bit of uncertainty in 2023.  Alquemie Group is the holding company for Lego Certified Stores, SurfStitch and more – including long-standing youth-focused clothing retailer General Pants.  “We’re going to see a slowing of the economy and while I believe we’ll avoid a hard landing, everyone’s concerned about what that means,” Facio

Recommended by IR
Amazon Australia launches mental health coaching for staff
HR
Amazon Australia launches mental health coaching for staff
How fast-growing retailer GoodnessMe is leading the health food space
Marketplace
How fast-growing retailer GoodnessMe is leading the health food space
Price hikes not the only way to deal with inflation, KMD Brands CEO says
Supply chain
Price hikes not the only way to deal with inflation, KMD Brands CEO says
Dyson opens its first demo store on Sydney’s George St
Openings & closings
Dyson opens its first demo store on Sydney’s George St
Five Guys reveals new Sydney CBD site
Openings & closings
Five Guys reveals new Sydney CBD site
Author's latest articles
Dan Murphy’s MD talks digital channels and drinks innovation
Management
Dan Murphy’s MD talks digital channels and drinks innovation
After Covid threw a spanner in the works, GYG’s US expansion is kicking off
Openings & closings
After Covid threw a spanner in the works, GYG’s US expansion is kicking off