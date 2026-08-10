BusinessStrategy

Levi’s Gianluca Flore on broadening luxury discipline and Asia’s importance

Gianluca Flore, Levi Strauss & Co’s chief commercial officer.
Gianluca Flore, Levi Strauss & Co’s chief commercial officer. (Source: Supplied/Levi’s)
By Tong Van
Asia was Levi Strauss & Co’s fastest-growing region in the quarter ended 31 May, contributing US$284 million of the company’s $1.56 billion in net revenues. Yet it remains the smallest region in the portfolio, worth roughly a third of the Americas.  Closing that gap is the brief of Gianluca Flore, Levi Strauss & Co’s chief commercial officer, who joined two years ago after a luxury career that took in the chief commercial officer role at Burberry and leadership positions at Ke

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