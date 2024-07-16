BusinessStrategy

Leica opens its largest store globally in Melbourne CBD

By Celene Ignacio

Luxury camera and lens brand Leica has opened its largest store anywhere in the world, in Melbourne’s CBD.

The four-storey store at 267 Lt Collins Street is Leica’s third shop in Australia and its 29th gallery globally. It features a retail shop and full cafe on the first level and a photographic gallery on the second.

A mezzanine photographic gallery currently showcases ‘Colours of Antarctica’ shots by Leica ambassador Stuart Robertson.

Leica intends to display the photographic works of new artists in the gallery quarterly.

Meanwhile, the third level is composed of a private photo studio and academy room for workshops on the third level and the fourth level hosts a rooftop space overlooking the city skyline.

