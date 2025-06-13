Kings of Neon founder on success, scale and standing out

wering the brand, Pastor is now focused on sharing the philosophy behind his success. As Kings of Neon enters its next phase, including expansion into AI-powered design tools and new international markets, Pastor remains committed to the same values that helped him grow a bootstrapped idea into a $10 million-a-year enterprise. “Bootstrapping forced us to stay lean, customer-obsessed and build systems that actually scale,” Pastor told Inside Retail. “It’s meant slower growth at times, but every step has been ours and we’re still just getting started,” he added. That mindset has shaped the way Kings of Neon approaches innovation. Determined to modernise a category often hindered by manual processes, Pastor partnered with Dezigner.ai to build intuitive, AI-powered tools. These allow customers to visualise and customise neon signs in real-time, cutting out inefficiencies and creating a more seamless design experience. “We’ve partnered with Dezigner.ai to build AI-powered tools that let customers visualise and customise their neon signs in real-time, no back-and-forth, no guesswork,” he said. “It turns a clunky, manual process into something fast, fun, and user-led, making us feel more like a tech company than a sign company.” Pastor’s approach to growth has evolved dramatically since the early days of Kings of Neon. What started with grassroots tactics and direct outreach has now become a well-established, data-backed growth engine. “Early days were all hustle, organic socials, DMs and saying yes to everything,” he explained. “Now it’s data-driven, multi-channel and scalable.” The company’s credibility, whether with small business owners, breweries, including Mountain Culture, or household names like YouTube, has come from consistency, reliability and an energetic, human-centred approach. “We built credibility by delivering consistently, showing up with energy and letting our work speak, whether it’s a local cafe or a global brand like YouTube,” Pastor stated. Highlighting this growth is a strong operational backbone. With thousands of custom products moving across borders, building reliable logistics and fulfilment systems has been crucial. “We’ve built resilience by investing in great people and custom ERP systems that track every order from design to delivery,” Pastor said. “Our team and tech work hand-in-hand, so even as we scale, we stay fast, consistent and deeply customer-focused,” he added. For Pastor, building Kings of Neon is more about creating a business that enables the life he wants to live, and helping others do the same. “Building something meaningful means accepting that at times, life has to sway toward work, it’s not balance, it’s seasons,” he said. “I hire early when it hurts, stay close to my ‘why’ and make decisions that align with my values, because the goal isn’t just growth, it’s freedom without losing yourself along the way,” he shared. That belief has become the foundation of a broader mission to inspire and equip other entrepreneurs to chase bold ideas, build businesses they’re proud of and take ownership of their own path, with or without outside investment. “You don’t have to be born into the right network. You don’t need to wait for permission. You just need the right playbook – and the courage to back yourself,” Pastor said in a press statement. From the depths of a WA diamond mine, to a stint in sales, to launching a DJ business and finally spotting an overlooked opportunity in neon signage, Pastor’s unconventional career path has shaped his approach to running a business. Rather than settle for industry norms, he has introduced creativity, technology and speed to revolutionise space. As Kings of Neon continues to scale and evolve, Pastor has identified six non-negotiables for entrepreneurs: master one thing, be dangerous at everything else; cashflow is king – manage it like your life depends on it; hire people who run with you, not behind you; fix problems fast – procrastination kills momentum; stay humble, stay learning, stay building; and create a business that funds your dream life – not one that drains it. “It’s not about chasing the biggest valuation. It’s about creating something real – something you’re proud of,” Pastor said. “I want to show people that it’s possible – and that they can have a hell of a good time doing it.”