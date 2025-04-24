VIDEO: Justine Suh on the secrets to a successful merchandising strategy

arfoams and were tasked with leading the brand into its next chapter. What does that look like? Justine Suh: My first order of business at Dearfoams was to closely evaluate the brand’s current position in the marketplace across both our direct-to-consumer and wholesale businesses. I’ve been really evaluating our strengths and the areas of opportunity and growth that I wanted to go after. I am very excited to collaborate with this team on the strategic direction for our classic slippers that everybody knows us for, as well as introducing a new casual footwear line. We’re very focused on innovation, product development, and on marketing efforts to stay ahead of our consumer needs. One of my key priorities will be evolving our product categories to suit all of the diverse needs of our consumers. Also, while I love our current customer base, I want to expand into capturing the attention of younger consumer groups, such as millennials and Gen Z. I’m thrilled to be part of the team, and I hope to foster continuous collaboration and help the team to be agile as we quickly move to the changing conditions of the marketplace and consumer needs and continue to grow the brand’s heritage. IR: Before joining Dearfoams, you worked across high-end brands including Tory Burch, Coach, Prada and Ralph Lauren. What lessons are you bringing from your time with the premium end of the market to your current company? JS: I have learned several lessons that I’m bringing to my current role at Dearfoams. Strong brands are built over time, which requires building a loyal customer base. It’s not just about purchasing an item, but really building an emotional connection between shoppers to the brand. Customers are always willing to pay more for a brand that resonates with them on a deeper emotional level. At the premium end of the market, I also observed how essential it is for brands to continue to evolve and stay relevant while maintaining their heritage. Beyond offering great products, it is also about ensuring that the brand’s story evolves from the “what” to the “why”. When customers understand the belief system and the core values of a brand, this creates a deeper touch point to the brand, as well as increased engagement and long-term loyalty. IR: Be it a high-end brand or a more accessibly-priced one, it’s all about merchandising, which has been a large part of your career. What are the factors that make up a truly successful merchandising strategy today? JS: I have spent a significant time as a merchant, so I may be a bit biased, but I have always believed that you have to start with a great product strategy if you want to be a great brand. There’s the product piece, but it’s also about how we are amplifying the product through storytelling. Everybody loves a great narrative, and if you can be very clear about what your brand is trying to do, then consumers will resonate with what your brand’s mission and objectives are. IR: In today’s market, heritage brands are facing a lot of competition from the new wave of niche retail startups. What are the ways these brands can keep up with newer players? JS: While product is king, I would say that the customer is queen. In today’s marketplace, retailers have to focus on creating best-in-class customer experiences, which is not just about offering great products. It’s also about building emotional connections with customers, understanding their hopes and dreams, and making sure that you’re fostering long-term loyalty with them. At Dearfoams, we’re constantly asking ourselves, how do we meet the customer where they are, and how do we connect with them in a way that goes beyond just selling a product? It’s all about truly understanding what is driving them and how our brand can resonate with their lifestyle. There’s always going to be competition, and I think that that’s a great thing as it’s going to make us sharper. IR: Be it a heritage brand or an up-and-coming player, what is the most important thing that retailers need to keep in mind about today’s customer? JS: Customers’ needs are always changing, especially thinking about the last five years and how much things have changed in their lives. From going to work on a daily basis to working from home to hybrid work, and how everyone’s so focused on wellness now. When we think about the customer, there are always new brands emerging, which is a great thing. I love watching how new brands are disrupting the status quo and how they’re connecting with customers in marketing, as well as with how they’re operationalising their business. Those are things that I think heritage brands can learn from these new brands, just how they’re seeing something that maybe we [as legacy brands] didn’t see initially. There’s nothing I like more than finding a new product that I never knew I needed. Keeping things fresh and innovative for customers is going to be increasingly important as they become more aware of everything that’s going on in the world. Social media makes information travel all the faster, and it’s just finding ways to keep things interesting for the customer.