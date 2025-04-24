BusinessStrategy

VIDEO: Justine Suh on the secrets to a successful merchandising strategy

A headshot photo of Dearfoams' president Justine Suh.
“One key priority is evolving our product categories to suit the diverse needs of our consumers.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Having held leadership roles in merchandising at companies like Coach, Tory Burch and Cole Haan, Justine Suh knows what it takes to sell a brand.  Today, Suh is bringing her 28-plus years of experience to her current role as president of Dearfoams to take the footwear and lifestyle brand into its next chapter.  Here, Suh shares her secrets to a successful merchandising strategy with Inside Retail.  Inside Retail: Earlier last year, you were appointed president of Dearfoams and wer

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay