Joyce Group’s profit soars nearly 30 per cent on double-digit sales growth

Home renovation and bedding retailer Joyce Group enjoyed a significant uplift in both sales and profit during the fiscal first half despite ongoing macroeconomic pressures.

The group’s attributable net profit after tax reached $5.1 million for 1HY26, representing a 29 per cent increase year-on-year.

Normalised earnings before interest and taxes jumped 21 per cent to $14.8 million, with margin expanding from 16.6 per cent to 18.2 per cent.

Revenue for the half increased 11.2 per cent to $81.6 million.

KWB Group, which includes Kitchen Connection and Wallspan, lifted sales by 13.9 per cent, thanks to strong demand, more orders and improved showroom traffic. Following the opening of the Melrose Park location in August, the KWB network has expanded to 30 locations.

As previously announced, KWB ’s MD and co-founder, John Bourke, will retire from his executive role at the end of FY26. Cameron Crowell, who joined the company as deputy CEO last June, is expected to succeed Bourke.

At Bedshed, revenue grew 4.1 per cent, including a 2.1 per cent uplift from franchise operations and 4.6 per cent growth from company-owned stores.

The Bedshed Network expanded to 44 stores during the half, following the addition of new franchises at Caringbah (NSW) and Ellenbrook (WA).

“Joyce’s 1HY26 result reflects our great brands, a resilient operating model and the disciplined execution of our strategic initiatives,” said Joyce Group CEO Dan Madden.

“KWB and Bedshed built on recent network expansions, delivering strong operational and financial outcomes, despite ongoing macroeconomic pressures, with households continuing to prioritise value and affordability in response to ongoing cost-of-living pressures,” he added.

In the last fiscal year, Joyce Group reported a 2 per cent increase in sales to $148.2 million.