BusinessStrategy

Japanese exceptionalism: What can we learn from it?

By Michael Baker
Who doesn’t love Japanese retailers? Retailers’ overseas expansions bear an uncanny resemblance to the great human migrations since prehistoric times: In the latter case, populations have migrated in waves whenever resources were dwindling at their origin and growth beckoned elsewhere. Retailers migrate overseas for similar reasons. They see saturation looming at home and look for opportunities elsewhere. Migrating human populations resettled in regions that were hostile and sometimes reject

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$28 +GST per month. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY sale

IR Pro - Annual

$199 +GST per year. Save 35%. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

Central Group snaps up KaDeWe’s remaining assets. What’s next?

Tong Van
Financial IR Pro

The recovery prospects of the world’s second-largest economy: China

Reuters
Regulatory

Australia’s world-first vape ban watered down

Lewis Jackson
Food & beverage

Collins Foods’ net income surges sixfold

Celene Ignacio
Sports & adventure

Drummond Golf put up for sale after 22 years

Sean Cao
Fashion & accessories

Black Milk Clothing names Jackie Kruger as CEO

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay