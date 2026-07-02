Isoi’s ‘625%’ misstep and the rising cost of historical blind spots in Korea

the bus exterior began spreading across online communities under a simple, pointed question: why would a cosmetics brand reach for “625” at all, and why attach “infiltration” to it? The post drew thousands of likes and comments. Some users called for boycotts. Others questioned the data behind the percentage itself, demanding to see the evidence for a “625%” penetration rate. A recurring complaint is that skincare is often described as being absorbed, not penetrating, in language that borrows the grammar of warfare. Written as 625, “625” is national shorthand for June 25, 1950, the day North Korean forces crossed the 38th parallel and began a war that killed millions, displaced families across a hardened border, and left the peninsula divided to this day. The date is taught in schools, marked at memorials, and embedded in the language itself. For a meaningful share of consumers, the pairing of “625” with “penetration” could be read as an unwitting echo of the Korean War. When negligence comes with cost Isoi has explained the figure as the result of a human application test conducted at an accredited dermatological research centre, measuring the skin-absorption rate of the Bulgarian rose oil that anchors its formulas. The company argued it simply dramatised how effectively its signature ingredient is delivered into the skin. On June 30, Isoi chief executive Jinmin Lee issued a personal apology on social media. Lee disclosed that the bus campaign ran for roughly a month in October 2025 and acknowledged that even after the exterior ads ended, the “625%” and “invasion” language had persisted on online content and product detail pages. The company has since deleted them while conducting a full audit. The executive absorbed it directly, attributing the episode to a personal failure of judgment and awareness, and revealing that the wound was sharpened by being the child of a decorated Korean War veteran. The commitments that followed were specific: history training centred on the Korean War for all staff, with results to be published on the company’s website in July; continued support for war veterans and the bereaved, which Lee was careful to frame as a duty rather than a bid for forgiveness; and a ground-up review of products and content. Trust, the statement conceded, is rebuilt through actions rather than words. It is worth being precise about what this is and is not. There is no evidence that Isoi set out to invoke the Korean War, and the language carried no deliberate meaning beyond emphasising ingredient absorption. The same blind spot, a graver cost That same dynamic, on a far larger and more damaging scale, defined the controversy that engulfed Starbucks Korea only weeks earlier. Last month, the chain scheduled the launch of a large tumbler it calls a “Tank” for May 18, branding the promotion “Tank Day”. The backlash was immediate and severe, drawing in victims’ groups, the interior minister, who said his ministry would stop offering vouchers from companies that make light of the country’s history, and President Lee Jae Myung, who condemned the campaign on social media. Parent company Shinsegae Group dismissed Starbucks Korea’s chief executive, Son Jung-hyun, and launched an investigation into how the promotion was approved. Chairman Chung Yong-jin issued public apologies. The company closed more than 2000 stores early on June 22 for mandatory training in modern Korean history and social sensitivity, with senior executives enrolled in separate programs. Both historical events occupy different registers of national trauma, and Starbucks’s failure was by some distance the graver one. In both, a domestically resonant meaning was overlooked because the people approving the work were focused on the product and the percentage, not on the public memory the words would collide with. Speed and a thin internal review process did the rest. A campaign that looks harmless in a planning deck can detonate the moment it meets an audience carrying a different set of associations. Further reading: How Starbucks Korea’s ‘Tank Day’ became a masterclass in institutional failure.