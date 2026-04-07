BusinessStrategy

Inside Rue Madame’s measured expansion in China’s more selective consumer era

The space is home to a curated portfolio of international labels.
The space is home to a curated portfolio of international labels. (Source: Supplied)
Rue Madame’s founder Ariane Zagury.
Rue Madame’s founder Ariane Zagury. (Source: Supplied)
By Tong Van
Tucked inside Nanjing’s Deji Plaza, where luxury heavyweights mingle with emerging contemporary labels, Rue Madame has quietly opened its third Mainland China boutique, following established stores in Guangzhou and Shenzhen. The space is home to a curated portfolio of international labels, including The Jacksons, Sissel, Molli, Mii, and Sea New York, alongside more than 80 contemporary fashion and lifestyle brands, many of which debuted in the market.  Designed with Rue Madame’s signatu

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