Inside Rue Madame’s measured expansion in China’s more selective consumer era

ature palette of soft greens, blush tones and warm neutrals, the space evokes the charm of a modern Parisian apartment. The open-plan layout allows clients to explore the brand universe at a glance, whilst curated styling moments throughout the store encourage personal expression and discovery. In this conversation with Inside Retail, Rue Madame’s founder Ariane Zagury reflects on what it takes to build a multi-brand concept in one of the world’s most competitive markets, why clarity has become her most valuable currency, and how a “filtering” consumer environment may, in fact, be the opportunity brands like Rue Madame have been waiting for. Inside Retail: With your third store now open in Nanjing, what does this city represent in your broader China strategy? Ariane Zagury: Nanjing, and especially Deji Plaza, is a very important milestone for us. Deji is not just another mall. It’s widely considered one of the top five in China. It brings together some of the best maisons in the world, with a clientele that is both very sophisticated and very intentional in the way they shop. At the same time, there is also a mix of more accessible brands, which creates a very healthy and realistic environment. For Rue Madame, that balance is exactly where we belong. We sit between luxury and fast fashion, offering something curated, personal and wearable. Being in Deji is a validation that our positioning makes sense in China today. IR: How would you characterise the consumer in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and now Nanjing? What differences have surprised you most? AZ: In Guangzhou, we’ve simply had more time. We opened earlier, and as a result we’ve already built a loyal clientele. What has worked particularly well there is our weekly new arrivals. It sounds simple, but it’s actually quite unique in the market. Clients know that every week there is something new, and it gives them a reason to come back regularly. Over time, that creates a very strong relationship. IR: What are Chinese consumers looking for today in the contemporary fashion segment that perhaps wasn’t the case a few years ago? AZ: I think this is exactly the moment for multi-brand, but only if it’s done properly. Customers today are much more selective. They are looking for pieces that feel unique, more authentic, and with real quality behind them. They are less interested in just buying a logo or following a trend. At the same time, they are much more open to discovering new brands. There is genuine curiosity, especially among younger, well-travelled clients. That’s exactly what Rue Madame offers. We bring a curated mix of brands, many of which are not widely available, and we present them in a way that makes sense. It’s not about having more, it’s about choosing better. IR: How has your vision for Rue Madame evolved since entering the Mainland market? AZ: China forced us to be much clearer about who we are. In other markets, you can sometimes be a bit more flexible. In China, if your concept is not immediately understandable, it doesn’t work. So we’ve sharpened Rue Madame into something very focused: a curated space where every brand has a reason to be there, and where the client experience is consistent. It made us better. Less noise, more intention. IR: Multi-brand retail has historically been challenging in Mainland China. What do you think Rue Madame is doing differently to make the model work? AZ: Firstly, we are focused on who we are. Our voice and what our customers are expecting from us, while being extremely curious about what is happening globally. The second point is proximity to the client. Our teams are constantly talking to customers, understanding what works and what doesn’t. It’s very operational, very real. And finally, we don’t rely on discounting to drive traffic. That forces us to build something more sustainable. IR: How do you balance brand curation with local consumer preferences, especially when introducing lesser-known international labels? AZ: We don’t adapt the brand, we adapt the selection. When we introduce a new brand, we don’t bring everything. We start with a very tight edit, based on what we believe will resonate locally, and we build from there. Chinese clients are actually very open to new brands. But the product has to be right, and the story has to be clear. If those two things are there, they respond very quickly. IR: There’s a narrative that China’s consumer market is slowing. What are you seeing on the ground? AZ: I wouldn’t say it’s slowing, I would say it’s filtering. Customers are still spending, but they are more careful. They don’t buy as easily, and they don’t forgive mistakes. For us, it’s actually a healthy environment. It forces everyone to be better and very focused on our experience. IR: What does the next phase look like for Rue Madame? More scale, or more curation? AZ: We are not trying to open as many stores as possible. We are trying to make sure each store works, each city makes sense, and the concept is understood. If we get that right, scale comes naturally. Further reading: Why Gap is targeting China’s lower tiers while Guess packs up.