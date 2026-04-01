BusinessStrategy

Inside Estée Lauder’s search for growth in a shifting beauty market

Estée Lauder
For much of the past decade, Estée Lauder rode the wave of premium skincare demand. (Source: Estée Lauder/Facebook)
By Tong Van
On a volatile March morning, investors were chasing a scent with excitement. Shares in Spain’s Puig surged as much as 13 per cent on reports it was in advanced talks to merge with Estée Lauder, which, if completed, would create a US$40 billion beauty powerhouse. The proposed tie-up was confirmed by Estée Lauder last week, combining two companies with more than US$20 billion in annual sales and a roster of brands spanning generations and geographies. Puig brings fashion-led names such as Char

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