BusinessStrategy

Diipa Büller-Khosla discusses her journey to building Indē Wild

Indē Wild founder Diipa Büller-Khosla holding an oversized Sephora bag.
“You don’t need to have everything figured out to start; you learn by doing,” said Büller-Khosla.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Ranavat, Fable & Mane and Squigs Beauty are just a few of the brands gaining traction in the US market thanks to a growing interest in Ayurvedic-inspired beauty. Ayurveda is a traditional Indian medical system, often called the “science of life”, that focuses on a holistic approach to physical, mental and emotional health, with an emphasis on using natural ingredients, like amla (Indian gooseberry) and turmeric, to treat symptoms. Indian-born influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla discusses her

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