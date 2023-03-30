Retail job vacancies plunge after seasonal peak

New data shows Australian retail job vacancies have declined 27 per cent since November last year as the labour shortage crisis eases.

Australian Retailer Association (ARA) CEO Paul Zahra welcomed the reduction but warned it could merely reflect seasonal trading.

“During Christmas, retail vacancies are typically abundant due to the high volume, fast-paced nature of trading and the need for additional staff,” he said.

“When we move into the New Year, those positions are no longer required, which results in a reduction in vacancies.”

He said the rising cost of doing business for retailers may be impacting job vacancies and urged government investments and initiatives to help combat the crisis.

The ARA has called for national consistency around the minimum working age, streamlining and reducing the red tape around immigration applications, improvements to childcare and supporting the long-term unemployed.