Retail appointments of the week

Best & Less Group appoints Erica Berchtold as new CEO

By Rakshnna Pattabiraman

Best & Less Group (BLG) has appointed Erica Berchtold as its new CEO, effective 4 September.

Berchtold is a senior retail leader with more than 20 years of experience in the industry and is the current CEO of pureplay fashion and lifestyle retailer The Iconic.

Best & Less’ executive chair, Jason Murray, said the board was impressed with Berchtold’s passion and value-creation mindset.

“Erica’s strong retail experience and track record of delivering profitable growth in a variety of retail markets, alongside her proven leadership skills, makes her the ideal candidate to lead the business through its next phase of growth.”

Berchtold said BLG’s brands are “synonymous with quality and value” and have a close “affinity” with mothers and their families.

“As a mother of three young children myself, I can personally attest to that and I look forward to deepening that relationship further to move us closer to our goal of being the number one choice for mums.”

She will join the company after serving out her notice period with The Iconic while Murray will remain as the executive chair.

BLG’s former CEO Rodney Orrock stepped down from the role in February to continue his recovery from cancer. Murray has been leading the business since September 2022, when Orrock first took a sabbatical for medical reasons.

Super Retail Group founder steps down

By Dean Blake

Outdoor retail conglomerate Super Retail Group announced last week that founder and non-executive director Reg Rowe stepped down, effective 4 April.

Rowe founded the business with his late wife Hazel in 1972, and served as managing director, chairman, and non-executive director throughout its operations.

“Reg is a giant of Australian retailing. He has been pivotal to the development of Super Retail Group into Australia’s leading high-involvement lifestyle retailer, and instrumental in positioning the business for sustainable growth,” Super Retail chair Sally Pitkin said.

“Although Reg retires from his formal role with the board, we are delighted that he intends to continue his regular visits to our stores and offices.”

Rowe said that it was the right time for him to step aside, as the business was now in “good hands”.

Replacing Rowe will be long-time business advisor and Grant Thornton veteran Mark O’Hare.

Aldi Australia CEO Tom Daunt set to become global chief

By Irene Dong

Aldi has named Tom Daunt, the CEO of its Australian unit, as its next worldwide joint MD.

He will assume the role on 1 May, relocating to Salzburg. According to local reports, Aldi has risen to become Australia’s third-largest grocery chain and one of the brand’s largest subsidiaries under Daunt’s leadership.

Anna McGrath and Marietta Schorn will lead the local business after Daunt departs. McGrath, a veteran of discount supermarkets, has worked with Daunt for 17 years, while Schorn will relocate to Australia from Austria, where she was leading the Aldi business there.

Daunt, who has served Aldi for more than 25 years, has been the CEO of Aldi Australia since 2014. Prior to that, he was the group MD for the company.

Local media have reported that the 51-year-old CEO is committed to staying in the worldwide role for three years and will likely return to Australia in the future.

Lagardère Travel Retail names new North Asia leadership team

By Dean Blake

Lagardère Travel Retail has appointed Keith Tam as CEO, and Ann Pang as deputy CEO, of its North Asia operations. Pang will continue in her role as CEO of Lagardère’s Singapore operations, but will be based in Shanghai.

The appointments come after former CEO Eudes Fabre exited last month, and are meant to help the business accelerate growth by capitalising on a recovery of China’s travel numbers.

Lagardère’s chief strategy and development officer and COO for Asia, Séverine Lanthier, said Tam has the “right experience and vision” to bring the business’ regional business out of a challenging period.

“Building on the strong foundations laid by Eudes and with the support of Ann and the entire North Asia leadership team, Keith will be working hard to consolidate our market-leading position and further develop the business to create unrivalled, holistic travel experiences,” Lanthier said.

“I’m taking this opportunity to thank Ann for the instrumental support she has provided to the teams in North Asia during this leadership transition.”