Retail appointments of the week

Three divisional CEOS and group chief executive appointed at Aje

by Robert Stockdill

The co-founders of Australian fashion company Aje – Adrian Norris and Edwina Forest – are stepping up into new roles and appointing CEOs to each of the company’s three operating divisions as the company pursues international growth.

Norris will move into the new role of group CEO at Aje Collective, overseeing its three divisions: Aje, Aje Athletica and the beauty brand Ikkari. Forest will become creative director at large.

Heading the Aje division will be Beth Glancey, while Nadia Lotter will lead Aje Athletica and Stephanie Leathers the Ikkari business. In a related appointment, Elyse Lowry will join the c-suite team as chief people officer.

Norris said the appointment of “four exceptional businesspeople” will take Aje Collective to new heights as the company pursues ongoing domestic expansion and offshore growth.

“These experienced business leaders understand our vision to bring our unique proposition to the world.”

Aje Collective now has 42 stores across Australia and New Zealand and online stores serving 221 countries and markets. Its apparel is also sold through more than 30 international retailers.

Lovehoney Group’s Australasian director Rob Godwin to step down

By Rakshnna Pattabiraman

Sexual wellness company Lovehoney Group’s Australasian director Rob Godwin will step down from his role, effective April 2.

Upon his departure, his role will be split in two: head of operations and head of commercial. The latter will be taken over by the company’s current e-commerce manager, Charlie Ganzen.

Founded in the UK in 2002, Godwin launched the online retailer’s Australian operations in 2013 and was instrumental in growing the business overseas, leading to double-digit growth during the pandemic when demand soared.

In August 2021, the company merged with Germany’s WOW Tech Group and combined a strong portfolio of brands, such as Fifty Shades of Grey, Happy Rabbit, Womanizer, We-Vibe, and Arcwave, as well as Swiss retailer Amorana under one umbrella.

It currently sells across the Asia Pacific, EMEA and North America and boasts more than 300,000 customer reviews on its website.

When asked about his decision, Godwin said it is “time to look for a bigger challenge” and added that “creating the culture of Lovehoney has been our greatest success”.

ASOS appoint former Made.com CCO to senior director role

By Aron Lewin

British online clothes and fashion retailer Asos has appointed Dan Elton as senior director for customer and marketing.

Prior to the appointment, Elton was chief customer officer and a member of the executive team for e-commerce company Made.com – before departing in November, 2022. According to his LinkedIn page, he is also a board advisor for retail technology start up, Slip.

In the new role, Elton will report to Asos CEO José Antonio Ramos Calamonte As reported in Drapers, Ramos Calamonte said he was delighted to welcome Dan Elton to Asos.

“He brings deep experience and a long track record of delivery in marketing and customer experience leadership roles within the retail and ecommerce sectors, including at Google, Sainsbury’s and Tesco. Asos has a strong brand and a compelling customer offer,” said Calamonte.

On LinkedIn, Elton wrote of Asos that he could think of few more iconic brands of the e-commerce era.

LVMH announce new chairman and CEO for its Beauty division

By Aron Lewin

Former L’Oreal executive Stéphane Rinderknech has been appointed as the new chairman and CEO of LVMH’s beauty division.

It follows a series of organisational changes at the world’s largest luxury company in recent months, including the announcement of new CEOs at Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior Couture, respectively.

Rinderknech became President of North America and CEO for L’Oréal USA in 2019, before moving to LVMH as chairman and CEO of LVMH Hospitality Excellence in June, 2022. According to his LVMH bio, he has been a member of the Executive Committee of LVMH since January 2023.

In a statement, LVMH group chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault said that Rinderknech had guided the rebound of its hotel activities with strategic agility. According to Reuters, the change comes as luxury groups look to expand their beauty activities following a wage of post-pandemic demand.