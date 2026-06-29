BusinessStrategy

How will Kunal Shah reshape WhatsApp’s payments ambitions?

WhatsApp app icon on smartphone.
Meta appoints WhatsApp leader.
By Reuters
Kunal Shah, an Indian fintech founder with no engineering degree or Silicon Valley pedigree, has spent two decades building businesses around digital payments and consumer behaviour in India. He now takes charge of Meta’s WhatsApp as the company looks to leverage the reach of the world’s largest messaging platform and build a “superapp” to capture a bigger share of surging online payments, industry players say. Meta was looking for a leader with “an intuitive grasp of the immense, glob

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