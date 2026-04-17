Inside Uniqlo’s savvy use of experiential retail in Singapore

idity routinely combine to make a 9am meeting feel like a minor ordeal, the functional case for AIRism is not hard to make. “In Singapore’s hot and humid climate, discomfort is something people encounter daily, whether during crowded bus and MRT commutes or simply going about their routines,” Paulene Ong, marketing director at Uniqlo Singapore, told Inside Retail. “It’s uncomfortable to go through your day feeling stuffy, sticky or even having odour caused by sweat.” “While Airism is a well-established range, we’ve found that Singaporeans may not truly know the full range of items that we have, and tried it on themselves,” Ong explains, adding that the benefits of Airism are best understood through firsthand experience and the Cooling Station is specifically designed to bridge that gap. Demonstration as a retail medium The concept emerged from a choice to prioritise proof over persuasion. “Instead of telling our customers how great our Airism range is, we wanted to create an experience to show them the technologies themselves,” Ong said. “This led to the concept of a ‘cooling respite’ in the middle of a busy urban environment.” The Cooling Station focuses on three core Airism performance claims through hands-on installations. Two fabric cruisers sit in front of fans to show breathability through visible movement. A water-drop demonstration on swatches of each material illustrates capillary absorption and drying speed. A curtain of Airism fabric invites visitors to reach through and feel the cool-to-touch finish directly. “This might be my personal favourite,” Ong said. “A visually impactful curtain of Airism materials where customers can reach out to touch the actual fabrics for themselves to feel how cooling it is.” The Cooling Station is, in essence, a materials science exhibit. Feedback as product development infrastructure According to Ong, Fast Retailing received 39.21 million customer and store feedback interactions in FY2025. Airism itself has been revised continuously since launch: anti-odour functionality was added to women’s styles in 2014, and a new mesh fabric structure was introduced in 2015 to improve breathability. The product conducts approximately 1200 tests annually, according to Uniqlo Singapore’s marketing team. “AIRism has undergone 19 years of evolution,” Ong said, “and we will continue developing products that perfectly capture customers’ changing lifestyles.” That feedback infrastructure gives experiential retail a second function beyond conversion: it surfaces unmet needs and tests product education assumptions in real time. When the Cooling Station reveals that a significant share of even existing Airism customers were unaware of the full product range or its underlying technology, that is data with implications well beyond one campaign. “What sets Uniqlo apart is how customer-centric we are in our everyday operations,” Ong said. The youth signal Among the Cooling Station’s more commercially interesting findings is the demographic skew of its audience: 74 per cent of attendees have been students from polytechnics, junior colleges and universities. “Some of them discovered Airism Inners for the first time, and it was a great opportunity for us to recommend various products that would be suitable for school or internships,” Ong said. One of the central operational challenges Ong identifies is precisely the question of scale: how to ensure a localised, hands-on event translates into nationwide impact. “From the outset, our ambition was not just to create a compelling pop-up, but to drive nationwide awareness and consideration for Airism across all touchpoints, including our stores and e-commerce platform,” she said. The answer was to connect the activation to complementary in-store mechanics across the retail network, so customers who never visit the pop-up can still encounter the campaign in a meaningful context. “Ultimately, it was about ensuring consistency in storytelling while adapting the experience to different formats,” Ong explained. For Ong, the deeper lesson from working on the campaign was a reminder of what sits behind the product itself. “What was most surprising to me was how much craftsmanship and care goes into ensuring the highest quality of products for our customers,” she reflected, pointing to details like the removal of care labels from certain Airism styles, replaced by a bonding material that prints product information directly onto the fabric to eliminate any irritation at the neck. “Having such a high level of technical expertise and care for our customers is something that will never cease to surprise me.” Further reading: Inside Uniqlo’s hyper-local collaboration with a cult Melbourne sandwich shop.