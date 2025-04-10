BusinessRegulatory

How the end of de minimis is forcing a global reset in retail supply chains

An image of the Temu and Shein apps against a black backgorund
Shein, Temu and Amazon Haul prices are likely to rise for American shoppers. Source: Reuters
By Tong Van
When the Trump administration signed an executive order in the Rose Garden to shut down the trade loophole called de minimis for China, it seemed like just another notch in a long string of tariff crackdowns. But for the likes of Shein, Temu and a sprawling constellation of low-margin Chinese factories, it marked the end of an era and the beginning of an existential reckoning. For over a decade, the de minimis exemption served as the invisible engine behind a flood of cheap goods flowing into th

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay